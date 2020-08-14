On Wednesday, an appeals court affirmed the conviction and 65-year prison sentence a Parker County jury assessed to a 59-year-old Lake Worth man for possessing a large amount of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Frank Phillip McNabb was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in March 2018, when he and a Fort Worth woman were found to be in possession of about two ounces of methamphetamine in a pickup on Highway 199 near Springtown. In his May 2019 trial, McNabb was sentenced as a habitual offender due to his serving three prior prison terms with four felony convictions.
"Since he had over 200 individual usages, this was without question an amount of meth destined for distribution rather than personal use," said Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain, who tried the case.
The case began when a Parker County Sheriff's deputy pulled McNabb's truck over for no front license plate. After he got McNabb's driver's license, the deputy found that the vehicle was uninsured and that it was associated with a recent, unsolved burglary investigation. After the deputy gave him a warning for the violations, he asked McNabb for consent to search the truck. McNabb agreed to let him search and the methamphetamine was quickly located under the driver's seat.
On appeal, McNabb contended that District Judge Graham Quisenberry should have thrown out all of the evidence because he was illegally detained at the time the deputy asked for consent to search.
"Under state and federal search and seizure law, if law enforcement illegally seizes evidence, generally it is inadmissible," Swain said. "However, in this case, the appeals court determined that McNabb's consent was freely given to the officer contemporaneously with the officer's releasing him from the scene. As a result, the search for and seizure of the meth was lawful."
On appeal, the Seventh Court of Appeals in Amarillo ruled that, "Given the circumstances of this case, the trial court was within its discretion to find [the deputy's] search of Appellant's truck was permissible under the Fourth Amendment based on Appellant's voluntary consent."
During the trial, in the punishment phase, prosecutors introduced judgments showing McNabb's prior convictions for recklessly causing serious bodily injury to a child, burglary of a habitation, burglary of a building, and possession of a controlled substance.
"As a habitual offender who was on his way to sell a large amount of illegal drugs in our county, we believed that Mr. McNabb deserved a lengthy sentence," Swain said. "We are glad that the both the judge's and jury's decisions will stand."
"Mr. McNabb will be eligible for parole when his actual time served plus his good time equals 15 years," Swain said.
The appellate process may not be concluded with this ruling, said Assistant District Attorney Debra Windsor, who handled the appeal for the prosecution. "Mr. McNabb could still appeal to the Court of Criminal Appeals, the highest appellate court in Texas for criminal cases. However, they only accept cases that they want to hear, usually those involving novel issues of law. There really isn't anything in this case that seems likely to peak their interest."
This was the first appeal that Windsor worked on when she joined the Parker County District Attorney's Office in January.
"In the short time that she has been with us, Debra has been a real asset to our office," Swain said. "We were very fortunate that we were able to add an attorney with her experience to our team."
