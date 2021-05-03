A member of a white supremacist prison gang was sentenced to 25 years in prison possessing 10 grams of methamphetamine and a stolen rifle in a case that concluded last Monday in District Court in Weatherford.
Chad Michael Brown, 46, of Mineral Wells, pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and felon in possession of a firearm before 43rd District Court Judge Craig Towson. Brown received sentences of 25 years for the drug offense and 20 years for the firearms crime, with the sentences to run concurrently.
Brown, whose nickname is "Wicked," had four prior felony convictions for drug offenses, as well as convictions for burglary of a habitation, burglary of a building, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
"After his arrest, Mr. Brown acknowledged membership in the Aryan Brotherhood, a white supremacist prison gang known for violence and drug dealing," said District Attorney Jeff Swain. "That statement was consistent with his tattoos, which included Nazi SS lightning bolts."
"Evidence obtained by officers in their investigation indicated that Mr. Brown was intending to sell most of the 10 grams of meth that they found in his bedroom. When interviewed, Mr. Brown indicated that he had a significant drug problem, so I'm sure that some of it would have been for his personal use as well," Swain said.
The case was the result of a search warrant executed on Brown's home in Millsap on August 2, 2019 by officers with the Weatherford/Parker County Special Crimes Unit (SCU).
"A Crime Stoppers tip by a citizen concerned about Brown having a warrant and continuing to sell methamphetamine led to that search warrant," Swain said. "The people of our community often are the ones with information critical to effective law enforcement. When they pass along that information to our officers, by Crime Stoppers or otherwise, they help us do our job better and keep our county safe. After the tip was called in, it was excellent work by Parker County Sheriff's Office deputies and Weatherford PD officers that led to Mr. Brown's arrest."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.