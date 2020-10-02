DSHS drops second week of ISD COVID data

The Texas Department of State Health Services this week published school district COVID-19 data reported for Sept. 21-27.
The data is broken up by new student cases by grade level, new staff cases and the total student and staff cases for each district.
Aledo ISD had one new student COVID-19 case in the seventh through 12th grade category and one unknown new case. The district has had two total student cases in the early education through third grade category and three total student cases in seventh through 12th grade. AISD has reported four total staff cases and five unknown total cases.
Brock ISD has reported two total student cases in the seventh through 12th grade category, one total staff case, one off-campus case and two unknown cases of COVID-19; however, the district did not have data reported for the week of Sept. 21-27.
Millsap ISD reported two new COVID-19 cases among its seventh through 12th grade students and one new staff case. The district has a total of one student case in the early education through third grade category, nine total cases in seventh through 12th grade, one total staff case, one on-campus case, two off-campus cases and eight unknown.
Mineral Wells ISD reported nine new COVID-19 cases among seventh through 12th graders and five new staff cases. The district reported three new off-campuses cases and 11 unknown. Mineral Wells ISD has a total of one student case for early education through third grade, five total cases in fourth through sixth grades and 34 total cases in seventh through 12th. The district has a total of 12 staff cases, 12 off-campus cases and 38 unknown.
Mineral Wells High School went to full remote learning Sept. 22-25 following a spike in COVID-19 cases. The high school students returned to school Monday.
Peaster ISD has no reported data marked with “NR” by the TDSHS, which means no enrollment report was received from the district.
“As for enforcement, the TEA’s authority to require this submission stems from Gov. [Greg] Abbott’s executive order,” according to a statement from the Texas Education Agency. “Our guidance is binding.”
Poolville ISD isn’t marked as “Not Reporting” but does not have any COVID-19 data reported for the last two periods released by TDSHS.
The Weatherford Democrat sought clarification on Poolville’s data, but did not receive a response from the TEA by deadline.
According to the statement from TEA, starting next week, any instance of zero cases will be left blank to avoid confusion, and districts marked with asterisks will mean the data is masked for Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act compliance.
Springtown ISD reported one new staff case and has a total of four student cases in early education through third grade, five total cases in the seventh through 12th grade category and two total staff cases. The district has reported four total off-campus cases and six unknown.
Weatherford ISD reported one new student case in the fourth through sixth grade category, five new cases in the seventh through 12th grade category, one new staff case and six new off-campus cases. The district has a total of two early education through third grade cases, two fourth through sixth grade cases and 14 seventh through 12th grade cases. WISD has a total of nine staff cases, 25 off-campus cases and two unknown.
