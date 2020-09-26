If you ask Brock High School Principal Bobby Atchley to describe student Jacob Wright, his answer comes in two parts.
“He’s a great kid, a talented kid, and he has a heart for scouting,” Atchley said.
Wright, a senior at Brock High School, recently completed his Eagle Scout project — a pathway and seating area between the high school and the administration building.
To attain the Eagle rank, Wright was required to come up with a plan for a project and present it to a board of Boy Scouts of America representatives to be approved. He says the idea for the project came from some observations he made last year.
“I noticed the cafeteria was a little bit overcrowded, so my idea was to set up a seating area between the faculty house and the high school in order for faculty, staff and students to be able to sit and eat lunch,” Wright said.
Wright contacted Atchley with his ideas and the two began to formulate a plan.
“He kept coming back with ideas, and made it real easy for me,” Atchley said. “Anybody that has a heart for that and wants to work that hard, I will do my best to make it happen for him.”
One of Wright’s first steps was to solicit support from the community, approaching several stores to inquire about donations for materials. Lowe’s Home Improvement, Home Depot and BellStone Masonry answered the bell.
“The size of the project was influenced by what donations I would get,” Wright said. “Lowe’s donated a picnic table, BellStone donated about $300 worth of base material for the pathway and I ended up getting a bench donated from a family member.”
During the school year, Wright, a multi-talented musician — he plays six instruments to be exact — used his skills to raise monetary donations as well.
“I sat out front of the school with my guitar and a little sign that said ‘Donation for Eagle Scout Project,’” he said. “I played the guitar and I was able to raise about $100 by doing that.”
Last Saturday, Wright and a team of volunteers including fellow Scouts and adults, went all in to install the pathway and seating area, completing the task in a little under three hours.
“They all volunteered themselves to be a part of it,” Wright said. “We worked really hard on it and I’m glad we got it done all in one day.”
In total, Wright said he put between 40-50 hours into the project from start to finish.
“When I went home and got the rest of the paperwork done for that, it ended up coming out to a little over $1,200 worth of donated and raised materials,” he said. “I’m really excited for what the community did to come together and make this seating area.”
And while it’s only been a few days since the area was completed, people are already starting to take notice.
“In that administration building, there’s probably five to 10 individuals that we [approached] when Jacob wanted to look at the area,” Atchley said. “They were all for it. And when we were on bus duty [Tuesday], a couple of them saw what had been built and they’re real excited. They want to start using it now that the weather’s a little cooler. It’s a great location.”
Brock is also hosting a cross country meet Wednesday.
“I’m sure that area is going to get used a lot then,” Atchley added.
Wright hopes to have all his requirements satisfied and receive his Eagle rank in the next two to three months.
“It’s been a pleasure working with you,” Wright told Atchley, “and I’m really glad I got to be a part of this high school and leave something behind.”
In the meantime, Wright has plenty to keep him busy. He serves as the Brock band’s drum major, is “a solid A-B student” and is heavily involved in the school’s Peer Assistance and Leadership program.
“There will be a hole to fill when Jacob Wright leaves,” Atchley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.