With roughly three weeks left before the special election runoff for the Senate District 30 seat, poll workers will be setting up for the start of early voting, which begins Dec. 9.
The runoff pits state Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, against fellow Republican Shelley Luther, a Dallas salon owner, after both had the highest votes during the Nov. 3 election, though neither candidate finished with a majority of votes.
Six candidates had originally filed for the seat, which will succeed state Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, after he won the seat on the 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, replacing former U.S. Rep John Ratcliffe. Fallon announced his resignation in late August, though it will not be effective until Jan. 4.
Early voting runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 9-11 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 14-15. Early voting sites in Parker County include the Parker County Courthouse Annex, Peaster ISD Rock Gym, Springtown Senior Center and the Aledo ISD Administration building.
Applications for ballot by mail may be obtained by calling 817-594-6185. Applications must be received by the Parker County early voting clerk no later than end of business day Dec. 8. Applications for ballot by mail can be mailed to: Early Voting Clerk, 1112 Santa Fe Dr., Weatherford, TX 76086.
Early voting in Palo Pinto County runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 14-15 at the Palo Pinto County Elections Office and the Palo Pinto County Annex Building. Applications for ballots by mail must be received by end of business day Dec. 8. Applications may be mailed to: Palo Pinto County Elections Department, P.O. Box 275, Palo Pinto, TX 76484.
Election Day polling sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In Parker County, voting sites include Silver Creek Methodist Church in Azle, Azle City Hall, Reno City Hall, Springtown Senior Center, Poolville Methodist Church, Peaster ISD Rock Gym, Bethesda United Methodist Church in Garner, Santa Fe Drive Baptist Church in Weatherford, Weatherford College (Doss Student Center), Millsap Community Center, Harmony Baptist Church in Weatherford, Brock Fire Department, Greenwood Fire Department, Morningstar Amenity Center, Hudson Oaks City Hall, First Baptist Willow Park, Aledo Community Center and Aledo ISD Administration building.
In Palo Pinto County, voting sites include Palo Pinto County Extension Office, Strawn City Hall, Gordon Community Center, Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 office in Graford, First Baptist Church Santo, Fox-Hollow Westlake Chapel in Graham, Fairview Baptist Church in Mineral Wells and Palo Pinto County Annex (Postons Building).
Visit weatherforddemocrat.com to find stories covering forums where Springer and Luther expressed their stances on certain issues.
