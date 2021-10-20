Early voting for the Nov. 2 election will continue through Oct. 29, with Friday, Oct. 22 as the last day to request a mail-in ballot.
The ballot includes eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, including a ban on local governments from “prohibiting or limiting religious services,” a green light for professional rodeo associations to conduct raffles for charities and amendments providing property tax breaks to the surviving spouses of people who die with a disability or were military service members killed in the line of duty.
In addition to the eight amendments, Palo Pinto voters in Gordon ISD will decide whether to issue $12 million in bonds for campus renovations and new construction. Voters in Lakeview Point have a selection of bonds for water, sewer and road improvements, ranging from $19 million to $81.2 million.
Early voting sites include the Palo Pinto County Election Office (435 Oak St., Palo Pinto), the Gordon ISD building (112 Rusk St., Gordon) and the Palo Pinto Annex Building (109 N. Oak Ave., Mineral Wells). For a list of dates and hours, visit http://www.co.palo-pinto.tx.us/page/palopinto.Special.Elections.
Eight separate jurisdictions have bond or sales tax referendums in Parker County.
The Emergency Services District No. 7, a fire service spanning 140 miles from Weatherford’s western city limit, is asking for a 1.5-cent sales tax.
Aledo voters will decide whether to incorporate as a home-rule city governed by a charter. And residents of Municipal Utility District 1, in the Morningstar area, will be asked to fund $105 million in bonds for roads and drainage in creation of a new water utility.
Azle ISD is asking $24 million for improvements at the high school science classrooms and labs, the kitchen, cafeteria and welding shop. A second question asks $25.8 million for a co-educational field house and improvements to the Azle High School fine arts department.
Garner ISD is asking for $20 million in bonds for campus improvements and buses. Granbury ISD has two trustee seats on the ballot with three candidates vying in each. The city of Cool is asking for a half-cent sales tax, and Springtown ISD seeks $41 million “for facilities.”
Early voting sites in Parker County include the Springtown Senior Center (1070 N. Main St., Sprintown), Peaster ISD Rock Gym (8512 FM Road 920, Peaster), Aledo ISD Admin Building (1008 Bailey Ranch Road, Aledo), Hudson Oaks City Hall (210 Hudson Oaks Drive), Azle City Hall (505 W. Main St., Azle), Precinct 3 barn (1111 FM Road 1189, Brock) and Parker County Courthouse Annex (1112 Santa Fe Drive, Weatherford). Visit www.parkercountytx.com/DocumentCenter/View/8357/EV-ED-Sites-EnglishSpanish?bidId= for a list of dates and hours.
