Early voting for the March 1 primaries begins Monday and continues through Feb. 25.
Both Parker and Palo Pinto counties are OK’d by the Texas Secretary of State for so-called countywide voting, which means registered voters may cast ballots at any poll in their county. The countywide system applies to both early voting and on election day.
Parker County Elections Administrator Crickett Miller said last week voters who cast ballots in voting precincts 405 and 425 should know they are in a new commissioner precinct after redistricting.
They will still be voting in the same place, Hudson Oaks City Hall, but their ballots now will reflect they no longer are in Commissioner Precinct 4 and now are in Commissioner Precinct 2. Voter registration cards will show them now in voting precinct 265.
Parker County has seven early voting sites, including the elections administrator’s office in the courthouse annex at 1112 Santa Fe Drive. (The elections office is open for voting only during early balloting but not on Election Day).
The other early voting sites in Parker County are as follows:
* Springtown Senior Center, 1070 N. Main St. in Springtown;
* Hudson Oaks City Hall, 210 Hudson Oaks Drive in Hudson Oaks;
* Peaster ISD Rock Gym, 8512 Farm-to-Market Road 920;
* Azle City Hall, 505 W. Main St. in Azle;
* Aledo ISD Administration Building, (Louden Room) 1008 Bailey Ranch Road in Aledo;
* Precinct 3 County Barn, 1111 Farm-to-Market Road 1189 in Brock.
Early poll hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Early voting sites are closed Monday for Presidents Day but will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Palo Pinto County’s 18,927 registered voters have two sites to cast early ballots, one in Mineral Wells and one in Palo Pinto.
Those are in the Mineral Wells annex, in the Poston’s Building at 109 N. Oak St., and Palo Pinto Methodist Church at 419 Oak St. in Palo Pinto.
Hours and dates are the same for both sites — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Feb. 17, 22 and 24 when early polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday’s early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
As in Parker County, early voting will not take place on Presidents Day in Palo Pinto County.
Voters who have moved to a new county but failed to change their voter registration address can vote what’s called a “limited ballot” during early voting, both elections officials said.
That kind of ballot lists only races which are the same in both counties, such as for governor or other statewide offices. The limited ballot is offered only during early voting, but voters in this situation may cast a provisional local ballot on Election Day.
Miller added a caution to taking that route.
“More than likely, if that voter is registered in another county, their vote will not count,” she said. “But casting a provisional ballot will get that voter registered to vote in Parker County.”
The newly enacted elections bill, Senate Bill 1, created new access for poll watchers and empowers political parties to appoint volunteers who may move freely about the polls while both early and Election Day voting are ongoing.
The new law makes it a Class A misdemeanor for poll workers to interfere with the poll watchers, and Miller said election workers have undergone training on how to treat the watchers. Election workers are forbidden from knowingly obstructing a poll watcher’s view of the voting process.
“They have more freedom of movement, but otherwise (the law) doesn’t change a lot,” Miller said. “They are still just observers. … They cannot disrupt. I’ve told [election workers] that [watchers] have got to be able to see and hear what the voter is doing.”
Miller added that, since poll watchers are sent by the parties and certified through the Secretary of State, she won’t know if any will be watching her polls until voting begins.
“We don’t know until they show up at a poll site,” she said.
Voters are asked to present one of seven forms of photo ID to cast a ballot. Those are a Texas Driver’s License, a Department of Public Safety-issued Texas Identification Certificate, a Personal ID Card issued by DPS, a Texas Handgun License, a military ID, citizenship certificate or a U.S. passport.
Voters lacking one of those forms of ID can cast what’s called a provisional ballot that will be verified before the election tally is canvassed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.