Jon Francis and Glenn Rogers are facing off for the seat of Texas House Representative for District 60 in the July 14 Republican Primary runoff election, which was moved from May because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Incumbent State Rep. Mike Lang (R-Granbury) announced he would not seek reelection in December of 2019.
According to his website, Francis’ top issues include property tax reform, having a secure Texas border, strengthening the economy, fighting for the unborn and defending the 2nd Amendment.
Rogers’ top issues include maintaining a rural way of life, strengthening the economy, investing in rural healthcare, having a secure Texas border, reducing property taxes, supporting public education, and defending the 2nd Amendment and the unborn, according to his website.
Early voting will run from June 29-July 10, and early voting sites in Palo Pinto County include the Palo Pinto County ISD cafeteria and the Mineral Wells High School cafeteria from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29-July 2 and July 6-10. Extended early voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 30, July 2, July 7 and July 9.
Election day sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election sites include Palo Pinto ISD Cafeteria (821 Oak St., Palo Pinto), Possum Kingdom Fire Department (358 North FM 2353, Graford), Strawn ISD (224 Walnut St., Strawn), Gordon Community Center (201 Houston Ave., Gordon), Graford ISD Library (400 W. Division Ave., Graford), First Baptist Church of Santo (135 W. Palo Pinto, Santo), Mineral Wells High School Cafeteria (3801 Ram Blvd., Mineral Wells), Pavilion at Sportsman’s World (6020 Hell’s Gate Loop Road, Strawn), Westlake Chapel (501 Highway 1148, Graham), Southside Church of Christ (1401 S.E. 25th Ave., Mineral Wells) and Fairview Baptist Church (1062 Fairview Road, Mineral Wells).
District 60 includes Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Eastland, Hood, Palo Pinto, Shackelford and Stephens counties.
