The end of the early voting period is less than a week away and the number of voters is expected to surpass those from previous years.
Palo Pinto County Elections Administrator Laura Watkins said 18 percent of registered voters cast their ballot during the first week of early voting for the Nov. 3 election.
“We had 3,515 out of the 19,052 registered voters,” she said.
In the November 2016 general election, Palo Pinto saw a total of 10,335 out of the registered 17,444 voters (59 percent) come to the polls.
“Voting is going great and we are seeing a lot of new faces,” Watkins said. “Voting is going quicker than I thought with there not being the option for a straight-party vote.
“Ballot by mail has also been steady, and as of [Tuesday] we had 1,239 requests, 680 returns by mail and 92 ballots returned in person.”
The Weatherford Democrat requested numbers from the Parker County Elections Office but did not receive a response by deadline.
As of Thursday morning, over 6.3 million had voted in Texas, with 5.5 million of those recorded as in-person voters.
Early voting ends on Oct. 30.
Residents in Palo Pinto County may vote early at the Palo Pinto 4H Extension Building or Steve Purdue Training Center Oct. 24 and Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Parker County voters can visit the Aledo ISD Administration building, Azle City Hall, Brock Fire Department, Hudson Oaks City Hall, Peaster ISD Rock Gym, Springtown Senior Center or Parker County Courthouse Annex from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 25 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26-Oct. 30.
For more information about voting, visit the Parker County elections website at parkercountytx.com or Palo Pinto County elections at elections@co.palo-pinto.tx.us.
