Elections administrators in Parker and Palo Pinto counties reported steady early voting turnout as voters cast in-person ballots for the March 1 party primaries.
Early voting continues through this coming Friday.
After that, voters will have the option of election day, when countywide voting employed in both counties allows residents to cast ballots at any poll in their county.
In Parker County, Elections Administrator Crickett Miller reported 4,725 early votes cast as of Feb. 18 — 4,395 on the GOP ballot and 330 for Democrats.
Those included 1,873 cast in the Republican primary and 134 on the Democratic ballot at the courthouse annex on Santa Fe Drive which led the seven polling sites in ballots cast.
In Palo Pinto County, Elections Administrator Laura Watkins tallied 570 early ballots.
Those included 525 in the Republican primary and 137 on the Democratic ballot. Another 44 Republicans voted by mail while 28 Democrats cast mail-in votes.
Miller added a reminder that voters must turn off cell phones when visiting the polls.
