Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.