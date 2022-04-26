WEATHERFORD — Progress continues to be made on the East Loop, with Parker County commissioners Monday approving a construction management and inspection contract for the Phase II portion.
Phase II runs from U.S. Highway 180 to Farm-to-Market Road 730.
"The current budget we had for construction phase services for this phase is $862,000," Chris Bosco, of Freese & Nichols engineering firm said, noting the proposed amount comes in at $822,800.
The construction amount previously approved by commissioners was $9.6 million, with the contractor projecting a June start date.
Bosco earlier in the day gave an update on other phases of the loop, including Phase III from 730 to Upper Denton Road, which is about 85 percent complete.
"Roads are paved, shoulders are in and the bridges complete," he said, noting final elements such as grass, pavement markings and guardrails are underway.
Phase IV, from Upper Denton to FM 51, is about 35 percent complete, with ongoing bridge, culvert and excavation work.
Drivers may have already noticed the traffic signals on 180, with work being done on a left turning lane as the right has already been completed. Bosco said all the signals will be put in flash mode fairly soon.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden questioned whether they were planning to wait and open all three portions.
"We've been debating that," Bosco said, noting that 180 will be open to local traffic with houses on the route.
He added that the traffic signals will have to be on flash mode for three to five days, with TxDOT coming to look at the signal this week, and that it should be fully operational about a month from now.
Work on Kelly Road includes getting grass established, with paving work completed and the project about 95 percent done. FM 51 was put into operation a couple of weeks ago, and Bosco said the signal at the intersection of 1st and 5th streets will need to be operational, as there are just stop signs right now.
The Pojo Road intersection has the last remaining work to be done, with Bosco saying they are debating waiting until school lets out for the summer to complete it.
"It looks beautiful, it's really nice, but now they're talking about the other end up there," Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley said.
Regarding FM 113, Bosco said they had submitted final plans but are having to update the environmental document.
"So we still don't know when that project is going to be done, do we?" Walden asked, as the original document was submitted a couple of years ago.
Bosco said the project is currently in the funding category for 2024, and if the environmental update is submitted quickly that date could be moved up.
"Most of the utilities have been moved, but there's a residential gas line there which has not been moved," Walden said. "Just for the record, this is six years after they told us that would be done — 2018 was the original date for funding that."
Commissioners Monday also gave unanimous approval to a traffic study of U.S. Highway 199, at Old Agnes and Salt Creek Road, the topic of which came up between Bosco and Conley following numerous accidents in those areas.
Old Agnes is in the bond program, and was submitted in 2016 for highway safety funds — that specific project wasn't selected.
"TxDOT recommended that if the county does a study and identifies what needs to be done at those intersections, we would work with them to fund those intersections," Bosco said.
Conley said the project is actually split between Precincts 1 and 2, both of which have been working on getting improvements to these intersections for years.
The original amount was $710,000, intended to be the complete project to partner with TxDOT on. To date, no funds have been expended. The amount approved Monday for the traffic study was $47,900, which includes both intersections.
Commissioners Monday also:
• Heard an update from Komatsu Architects regarding interior repairs to the courthouse now that the chiller has been relocated to the emergency operations building property.
Architect Charlie Kearns said they are taking moisture readings inside the courthouse and plan to go out for bids for all interior repairs.
"We had some additional damage on the third floor," he noted, referencing the southwest corner ceiling. The chiller, which was not designed to be inside, had created humid conditions, allowing air and water into the building.
The county approved production and administrative fees to Komatsu in the amount of $7,520.
Kearns added they would also be working with the court schedule, as the County Court at Law 2 courtroom would need to be closed during repair.
• Approved the renewal of an interlocal agreement between the Parker County Sheriff's Office and the city of Aledo for police protection. Sheriff Russ Authier said the city also requested to purchase a Ford Explorer from his office. The vote included maintaining the three deputies that currently serve the area.
