WILLOW PARK — The United States Chamber of Commerce, at its board meeting last week, awarded the East Parker County Chamber with 5-Star Accreditation for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures and positive impact on the community.
"Accreditation validates a chamber as having programs that benefit its local economy and positively influence its community," IOM, CAE, U.S. Chamber vice president of Federation Relations and Institute for Organization Management Raymond P. Towle said. "We applaud these organizations for advancing the principles of free enterprise."
Accreditation is the only national program that recognizes chambers for their effective organizational procedures and community involvement. In order to receive accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in their operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs and technology. This extensive self-review can take six to nine months to complete.
With over 7,000 chambers of commerce in the United States, only 204 chambers across the country have earned the accreditation designation, and 128 are 5-Star. East Parker County Chamber is one of only 40 accredited chambers in Texas, a huge accomplishment that could not have been made possible without the help of the chamber board of directors, Chamber Foundation board members and staff, President & CEO Lisa Flowers, said.
Local chambers are rated accredited, 3-Star, 4-Star or 5-Star. State chambers are recognized as either Accredited State Chamber or Accredited State Chamber with Distinction. The final determination is made by the accrediting board, a committee of U.S. chamber board members.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world's largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.
The East Parker County Chamber of Commerce enriches, promotes and advocates for business growth that enhances our members and community. For more information about the East Parker County Chamber programs visit www.EastParkerChamber.com or call 817-441-7844.
