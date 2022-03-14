Eddy selected as Legion's Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

WEATHERFORD — A perusal through the Weatherford Police patrol officer Sean Eddy’s background makes clear his commitment to serve others.
It’s a character trait noticed by his supervisors and beyond.
“What impressed me was his team-building skills,” American Legion Post 163 Adjutant Ron Chandler said. “From Day 1, he was top notch.”
Eddy, who has been with WPD for the last four years, was recently honored as the Legion’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for his service to the community. But his service goes back well beyond that.
After graduating high school in California in 2002, he began working as an EMT, and was eventually promoted to a field training officer and paramedic field supervisor.
In 2007, Eddy received the Star of Life Award from the California Ambulance Association, as well as recognition by the state legislature, for responding to the Mojave Air and Space explosion that killed and severely injured several people working on the commercial spacecraft.
Eddy came to Texas in 2011, working at Texas EMS in Granbury — he received the employee of the year award in 2012 — and began a role as a paramedic with the Parker County Hospital District in 2013. He continues his job as a part-time paramedic and educator with the PCHD to this day.
In 2017, he joined the Parker County Regional SWAT team as a civilian tactical paramedic, part of the first civilian group to ever join the team.
That same year, he enrolled and graduated from the Weatherford College Police Academy. A couple of months later, he began working as the paramedic program instructor as the college, eventually earning a promotion as the EMS program coordinator, where he started the region’s first hybrid online/in-person paramedic program.
Eddy joined the Weatherford PD in 2018 as a reserve police officer, transitioning from civilian paramedic on the SWAT team to a dual-function tactical paramedic and SWAT operator. He became a full-time officer in April 2020.
He is currently working on completing certification in social media investigations and open-source intelligence gathering, while also pursuing a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
“Sean is a well-rounded officer who exceeds, above and beyond, the duty requirements of his position and exemplifies the virtues of professionalism and dedication,” Eddy’s supervisor, Sgt. Brett Stagner, wrote. “[He] has demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service to his community. Sean has proven his personal dedication to community service and protection.”
Eddy’s dedication is evident amongst his peers, who provided pages of recognition and examples of Eddy’s work, both individually and as part of a team. A certificate of appreciation from the Jacksboro Police Department was presented to Eddy, Weatherford PD and Parker County SWAT members for their assistance in handling a felony domestic violence incident.
In 2020, Eddy was nominated by his peers for Officer of the Year. He won the award the following year.
“Sean is a great team player and works hard to assist his fellow officers with their investigations, paperwork and evidence/property processing,” Stagner wrote. “Sean is [also] excellent with citizen interactions, often receiving compliments from citizens he speaks with in the field, which include accident scenes, investigations and calls for service to take a report.
“[He] works hard to be the best well-rounded police officer he can be to ensure he is providing the best policing services to the citizens he serves.”
The son nephew of law enforcement officers, Eddy has followed in his family’s footsteps both through law enforcement and music. His father, grandfather, mother and uncle are all accomplished musicians.
Eddy himself recently completed the recording of his first original instrumental surf-rock album, which is expected to be released soon. Two songs from the album, Avila and Slo Burn, are already available on iTunes.
The album cover artwork also features Einstein, Eddy’s Basset Hound whom he rescued from a Fort Worth Animal Shelter.
