EECU donates bags to the Storybook Summer Program

Education Employees Credit Union recently donated 700 bags to the Parker County Advisory Council for the Storybook Summer reading program.
The stylish Roo blue bags will be distributed to all kindergarteners in Weatherford ISD at the end of May. The Parker County Advisory Council will fill each bag with two books that will be individually labeled with each child’s name. Before school is out, a member of the council will visit each Weatherford Elementary school and read aloud a book to the kindergarteners to encourage Summer Reading. The book bags will be given out at that time.
The Storybook Summer program has been a yearly activity for the Parker County Advisory Council for over 30 years. The program promotes reading for students and families. To donate to this program, contact the Parker County Advisory Council at 900 N. Elm St., Weatherford, Texas 76086 or call 817-598-2806.
