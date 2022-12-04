Attorneys, Julian Whitley and Erika Sessum, have recently joined Eggleston King Davis, LLP, expanding the depth of its litigation section.
Whitney A. Davis and David D. Rapp co-lead the litigation group, which now boasts eight lawyers and specializes in complex business litigation, most frequently involving real estate and probate disputes, and contract litigation. It also handles certain select personal injury matters involving catastrophic injuries.
A Rockwall County native, Whitley graduated magna cum laude from Texas Tech University School of Law in 2020. Prior to joining EKD, Whitley worked in a full-service law firm in Midland, litigating civil rights, property disputes (including oil and gas), and some personal injury. The first case on which Whitley ever had his name listed on the pleadings, he was included as co-counsel with former Clinton Special Prosecutor and Federal Appellate Judge Ken Starr.
“Julian’s temperament is mature and deliberate. Personally, I think he is a frustrated professor,” Rapp said. “He is so smart and dedicated, and he just digs until he finds a solution. His intelligence and creative persistence are already serving our clients very well.”
Whitley said being with the firm is exciting.
“The firm has an unimpeachable character and enjoys a unique position in Parker County, bringing large firm resources without losing touch with its small-town heritage,” he said. “While the firm has set high expectations for me, I intend to exceed them all. Since joining the firm, I have handled federal administrative proceedings, property disputes, banking disputes, and various other types of commercial litigation.”
Prior to becoming an attorney, Whitley worked with two members of the Texas House of Representatives as a district director.
“The legislative experience provided him with a broader perspective than most young attorneys have, and a special skill set for working with people from all walks of life,” EKD Founding Partner Jim Eggleston said.
Sessum is also a Texas Tech School of Law graduate and was admitted to the Texas Bar in 2020. After law school, she began her in career in litigation with a Dallas firm but relocated to Weatherford to enjoy the benefits of a smaller town. She predominantly represents clients in business and commercial litigation, construction law matters, and landlord/tenant litigation.
“Erika is a very practical, thoughtful litigator whose demeanor and compassionate nature makes her a client favorite immediately upon meeting her,” Davis said.
While at Texas Tech, Sessum competed in numerous national moot court competitions including National Health Law Moot Court, National Criminal Procedure Moot Court, and the ABA Negotiations competition. She was both an associate and the executive vice chair of administration for the board of barristers. And, as a third-year law student, Sessum participated in the Caprock Regional Public Defender’s clinic, where she first began representing clients.
“Meeting and helping people through what may be the most difficult time of their lives is my passion and something I strive to do better every day,” Sessum said.
