Eggleston King, LLP has announced that the California-based law firm, Davis Trial Counsel, has merged into the Weatherford firm and it has rebranded as Eggleston King Davis, LLP.
Whitney A. Davis brings 30 years of experience in international complex business, transportation, entertainment, product liability, and environmental litigation to Eggleston King Davis as well as its offices in Sacramento and Los Angeles, California and Dallas, Texas. With Davis and other recent additions to the firm, Eggleston King Davis now boasts 15 lawyers, the majority of whom are based in its Weatherford office.
Davis is an AV Rated “Preeminent” attorney according to Martindale-Hubbell. For more than 10 years, Davis has been rated as a “Super Lawyer” in Texas for his business litigation expertise by Thomson Reuters. He is a 1990 law graduate of the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law and holds a B.A. in Business from the University of Arizona. After more than 20 years practicing throughout California, Nevada, and the East Coast, Davis Trial Counsel expanded to the DFW metroplex in 2013. Davis and his attorney-wife, Kim, are avid participants in the cutting horse business and relocated to Parker County to fully embrace the performance horse experience.
Davis has achieved multi-million dollar recoveries in aerospace and contract arbitration cases, catastrophic personal injury, and truck/transportation cases, as well as complex estate disputes involving deceased industrialists. He has successfully represented defendants in soil and water contamination matters concerning the San Francisco International Airport and numerous agricultural sites. Davis represents clients in the federal courts of California, Arkansas, and Texas, as well as in the California Supreme Court and the United States Supreme Court. He has also authored legislation in California and nationally concerning safety and flammability standards for the mattress and upholstered furniture industries that were the first ever enacted in the United States. His cases have received published opinions in the California state courts, the Federal Courts of California and Arkansas, as well as the Second, Eighth, and Ninth Federal Circuit Courts of Appeal.
As a result of the merger, Eggleston King Davis now maintain offices in Weatherford, Fort Worth, Dallas, Sacramento, and Los Angeles.
“With Whit Davis, you not only get a great deal of complex business litigation sophistication, but you also get one of the most highly-skilled trial lawyers in Northern California and North Texas,” founding partner Jim Eggleston said. “He certainly elevates our game, and the entire firm will benefit from the merger of his practice with ours.”
Eggleston King Davis has also elected Courtney A. Kuykendall as a partner, bringing the total number of partners in the firm to seven. Kuykendall is a 2006 graduate of SMU’s Dedman School of Law and holds a B.A. from Austin College. Kuykendall has gained significant experience in municipal and land use law during the real estate boom of the last 15 years in North Dallas, McKinney, and Frisco. At Eggleston King Davis, she handles commercial transactions, estate planning and probate matters, real estate transactions, and all types of corporate, partnership, and business entity formations.
Kuykendall serves as a board member of Trinity Christian Academy and an advisory board member of Grace House. Her husband, Eric, is the lead pastor at Trinity Bible Church in Willow Park. She is also a member of the Real Estate, Probate and Trust Law Section and the Government Law Section of the State Bar of Texas.
“On her first day here, Courtney hit the ground running and has been exceptionally skilled in handling tough probate matters and complicated city and municipal law matters,” Eggleston said. “Her legal expertise includes representing clients in complex, time-sensitive business transactions. She was a serious transaction attorney when she came to Eggleston King Davis, and she continues to hone her skills. She is indispensable to us.”
