While the majority of incumbents were reelected in Parker County, challengers in two Aledo city council races came out on top in the May 1 election.
Challenger Shane Davis beat out Aledo city council Place 1 incumbent Spencer Perry with 54.21%, 238 votes. Perry received 45.79% or 201 votes.
“I’m ecstatic, I’m elated, I’m relieved and I’m ready to get to work,” Davis said. “I think we have lots to do here in Aledo. Growth is knocking at our door and we need to come up with the best plan possible.”
As for his goals, the possibility for the city of Aledo to acquire and expand its extraterritorial jurisdiction by about 250 acres is something Davis is focused on.
“With the prospect of the Dean Ranch coming back into the Aledo ETJ, that could be huge win for the city, for the taxpayers in Aledo, and a great addition to our community,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll ever get the chance again to expand by 250 acres, but we’ve got that sitting in front of us now and we need to take ahold of that and try to get the deal done while it’s on the table.”
Davis also thanked everyone for voting and for the support.
Challenger Nick Stanley received 62.99%, or 291 votes, against Aledo City Council Place 3 incumbent Clint Robinson who had 37.01%, or 171 votes.
“I am honored that the people of Aledo have elected me to represent them on the city council,” Stanley said. “I am excited for the opportunity and I am ready to jump in and immediately begin working with the mayor, council and city staff to make some progress in areas that need our attention.”
Stanley said after walking door to door, taking phone calls and answering Facebook messages from hundreds of residents, he feels he has a good pulse on where constituents want the city council to focus.
“Among these areas are public safety concerns, necessary road repairs and traffic issues, and planning for short-term and long-term economic development in our community,” he said. “There is much to do and I am ready to get to work.”
Weatherford city council incumbents Matt Ticzkus, place 3, and Kevin Cleveland, place 4, were both reelected.
Ticzkus came out on top against challenger Richard Zimmer with 76.92%, or 590 votes. Zimmer received 23.08%, 177 votes.
Cleveland beat his two challengers, Jeanette Langley and Ben Steiner, with 57.58%, 448 votes. Langley received 27.38%, 213 votes, and Steiner had 15.04%, 117 votes.
“By re-electing me, the community has shown that we are on the right track,” Cleveland said. “After knocking on over 1,800 registered voters’ doors, I have heard the concerns and excitement. I will continue to be accessible and listen as new challenges arise.”
Cleveland thanked the community for prayers and words of encouragement throughout his campaign.
“They were needed and appreciated,” he said. “Thank you to my wife Chelsea for being my graphic designer, route organizer and golf cart driver. The support she gives me in my personal life is the reason I can give so much outside of our home.
“Thank you to Brad Neal and Heather Johnson for holding down our companies while I’ve been checked out for six-plus months.”
Additionally, Cleveland thanked residents for taking the time to share their thoughts and business owners for their support.
“Thank you every single voter that participated in the process regardless of the name you put a mark by,” he said. “Most importantly, thank God for putting me in this community, at this time, with all of you. I will serve this amazing community with all I have. God bless Weatherford and Parker County.”
Bruce Pinckard came out on top in the race for Annetta City Council Place 3 against Al Gloer with 66.67% of the votes. Gloer received 33.33% of the votes.
In the race for Aledo ISD school board, Place 1 incumbent David Lear came out on top with 59.10% of the votes. Challenger Tricia Watson received 40.90% of the votes. Place 2 incumbent Jennifer Loftin won with 56.87% of the votes against challenger Laura Morrow with 43.13%. Place 3 incumbent Jessica Brown won against challenger Zachery Clark with 65.73% of the votes. Clark received 34.27% of the votes.
Three filed for a Peaster ISD trustee seat, with Aric Kram (41.81%, 447 votes) and Scott Johnson (29.93%, 320 votes) elected. Michael Gentry received 28.25%, 302 votes.
One of three Parker County school district bonds saw approval.
Peaster ISD’s $25 million bond was approved with 65.74% for Proposition A and 55.31% for Proposition B.
Springtown ISD’s $38.5 million bond was rejected with 60.50% votes against.
“The recent release of higher-than-expected property valuations appears to have reduced our community’s support for plans to build a new elementary and add classrooms to existing campuses,” SISD Superintendent Mike Kelley said in a statement issued by the district. “I am confident the district’s response to increased property valuations will follow the pattern previously set, and fully expect SISD to publish yet another decreased total tax rate in August — a rate that has fallen 19 cents in the last five years.”
Kelley added that although the district may have missed an opportunity to secure low bond interest rates to fund the projects, SISD is home to an exceptional staff that will continue to provide high quality instruction.
“The positive steps our District has already taken to make certain long-term facilities goals can be met should not be abandoned, but our efforts will be refined with new feedback from our stakeholders,” Kelley said. “Growth is coming, and our community will help us shape a response to emerging needs.”
Garner ISD’s $15.5 million bond was opposed by voters with 56.65% votes against the proposition.
“While we are disappointed, we are in no way dissuaded from the work we believe our students and community deserve,” according to a statement on the Garner ISD Facebook page. “Garner greatness is alive and well. We look forward to continuing our plans for the future. We have a great ninth grade class ready to start in the fall and an incredible staff ready to meet the continued challenges of growth.”
Parker County ESD 1’s proposition for a 1% sales and use tax increase received voter support with 59.89% of the votes in favor.
Two new faces will appear in future Mineral Wells city council meetings after Saturday’s election results.
Glenn Mitchell, who will be sworn in as the new Mineral Wells city council Place 2 representative, said he was still a little overwhelmed, but happy about his win Saturday.
Mitchell defeated John Brazil with nearly 84% of the votes.
“Now it’s time to try to figure out what’s next, learning all the city has going on and where they are with all those projects,” Mitchell said. “The city and the city manager have a good plan and there’s a lot of good stuff going on.
“It makes it easier to step in when you know they’re already headed in the right direction.”
Joining Mitchell on the board will be newcomer Carlos Maldonado, who defeated Brooks Reierson with 78.9% of the votes for Ward 2.
“I’m excited and I’m ready to get to work,” Maldonado said. “This is a great group and I think I’ll be able to work with them well as we continue to move forward.”
Incumbents Doyle Light (62.5%) and Brian Shoemaker (74.1%) also retained their seats in Ward 4 and Place 1.
Voters within Gordon ISD narrowly rejected two bond propositions for the school district, with 51.5% against Proposition A and 54% against Proposition B.
“While we are disappointed to announce that the bond package for Proposition A and B did not pass, we are grateful for this community and the outpouring show of support,” the district said in a statement. “The GISD family and community connection is a unique one, and no matter win or lose, we will move forward.
“We know the needs of the facilities for our students still exist and there is still work to be done.”
Palo Pinto County Proposition A, relating to the sale of alcoholic beverages in Precinct 4, passed by a considerable margin, with 75% in favor.
