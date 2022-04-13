WEATHERFORD — County officials Monday continued discussions on space options for the elections office.
Last week, Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan had encouraged Elections Administrator Crickett Miller to look at using current buildings, including the 9-1-1/permitting building behind the courthouse annex.
The commissioner had suggested moving the 9-1-1 and permitting to the county attorney's office located off the downtown square, to free up that building for more elections equipment.
"I went and looked, like you suggested, and I'm concerned about rain, the weather and driving those carts back and forth — how it jars the machines," Miller said Monday. "I think we'd be better off to stay where we're at until we do have a building."
Prior discussion brought up demolition of the old county attorney's office, off West Oak and South Waco streets. The building is being temporarily used for storage by the Red Cross and Buildings and Grounds Director Mark Long told commissioners the week prior that the building is suspected to have asbestos.
Long came back with two preliminary bids Monday from companies on demolition and asbestos removal — one bid came in at more than $53,000, which only included demolition.
Long said another solution could be to take down that building and the one next to it, in use by the Parker County Sheriff's Office, and construct a 10,000-square-foot structure.
"And you could also go up to 35 feet high, so you could actually put a second floor on there, and/or you could put a basement in there and call it your back-up EOC building and get grant money to help with the construction of that," he said.
No action was taken, as the discussion was part of an ongoing workshop on the space options.
Commissioners Monday also:
• Approved a proclamation to recognize April 24-30 as National Crime Victim Rights Week in Parker County.
"I'm surprised we haven't changed that to 'survivors' because that's what they are," County Attorney John Forrest said, while noting this is the 12th year of the county attorney's office school art contest.
A reception honoring the winners — Best of Show will receive a Weatherford College scholarship — will be held April 29.
• Granted use of the four downtown quadrants to the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce for the upcoming Parker County Peach Festival, set for July 9.
• Approved signage for the upcoming Sunset on the Square, as well as additional lighting to trees and the buildings of the district court and Justice of the Peace 2, mirroring those around the square that are maintained by the city.
"We change it up on national holidays with colors, or special events," Parks and Rec Director Shannong Goodman said.
• Heard notification from Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier on upcoming recommendations for restructuring contracts with school districts on their School Resource Officer programs.
"There are five school districts with SROs in precincts 2 and 3 that [the contracts] haven't been looked at in quite some time," he said. "We realize that one size does not fit all — Garner, for instance, is totally different than Brock — and we are actively talking with superintendents to come up with recommendations to present to the court."
Authier said his department will be doing the same regarding contracts with the cities of Hudson Oaks, Willow Park, Reno and the Aledo ISD Police Department.
• Approved two designated parking spots and a sign for game warden/emergency vehicles at the Tin Top boat ramp. Anyone found in violation of parking in those spots could face up to a $200 fine.
