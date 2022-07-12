WEATHERFORD — For the first time since a June meeting involving members of the Parker County elections commission, county commissioners Monday heard an overview of said meeting and welcomed public comment.
The meeting last month centered around a "human error" in May's Republican primary runoff, which featured the race for House District 60 between Glenn Rogers and Mike Olcott, along with countywide races.
Elections Administrator Crickett Miller reiterated Monday that her office was made aware that ballots from seven voting centers were not initially tabulated until the morning after Election Night.
Olcott and Eric Contreras, running against Mike Hale for the Precinct 4 commissioner's slot, each filed for a recount, which was conducted June 10.
The Weatherford Democrat had previously reported the recount was a 100-percent match, but affidavits provided to the newspaper reported recount summary sheets from those present during the recount concluded that Olcott received 8,614 votes (19 more than the June 1 canvas) and Rogers 7,038 (seven more than the June 1 canvas).
Speaking to the court Monday, Olcott thanked the elections department, which he was "unbelievable" during the week of the recount.
"These [numbers] are not significant changes and would not have affected the outcome of the election, but I feel it's imperative to be honest with the voters," he said. "Whether it was human error or a machine calibration, my issue here is simply to report what we detected and determined on the night of June 10."
Joe Wilkinson, a resident and precinct chair in Parker County, recommended an audit of the elections administration by an audit firm with a speciality in looking at procedures.
"We need to make sure the long history of voter integrity continues," he said.
Addressing the court earlier, Miller said they had taken some ideas from attorneys and others to implement changes in their processes and procedures.
When asked why eight people did not catch the problem — to click the "tabulate" button on Election Night — Crickett said that though everybody was doing many different things at that point, it was not an excuse and they should have caught it. She added the process used previously "didn't work" and they've been in talks with the Secretary of State about procedural things as well to change up.
Precinct Chair Natasha Randolph expressed her concerns over the poll pads being connected to the internet, the fact that the county uses Scytl — a foreign-owned company — for election technology and two-year certification of voting machines. She asked for those items to be audited as well.
Marvin Herring, another precinct chair, held up what appeared to be a voter's guide flyer, which he said he found several of at the voting center. Miller refuted his claim that the flyers were illegal — voters can bring in a flyer or a sample ballot but may not leave them there or pass them on to another voter — and said it is the election worker's job to go by and pick those up.
Herring also requested a pay raise of $2-$5 for people that work the voting.
"You think about the gasoline," he said, "and some [workers] go all the way to Poolville, to Peaster."
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan noted that the county did provide a pay increase last year.
No action was taken on any of the items, as it was discussion only.
