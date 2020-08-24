Parker County’s new Elections Administrator Crickett Miller made an adjustment to the November ballot for unopposed candidates to help streamline the process for voters.
“Everyone’s aware that in the November election there’s no longer straight-party voting, so they’re not going to be able to hit the one ticket and go on. With listing all the candidates that are already going to be elected automatically at the bottom where there are no bubbles, nobody gets to vote for those people, that will allow the people to go a little bit faster through the ballot,” Miller told the commissioners court during Monday’s regular meeting. “It’s been available for as long as I’ve been doing this.”
Parker County Democratic Party Chair Kay Parr was opposed to the change.
“A lot of times we like to look at the undervotes on these positions, so if they are removed from voting totally, you don’t have the opportunity to evaluate the undervote that these candidates receive,” Parr said.
The commissioners unanimously approved the change to the ballots for the upcoming election.
Miller also discussed the importance of purchasing additional voting equipment.
“After getting to meet my staff and talk to them, there are some areas where we need some more voting machines. They’re specifically speaking about Silver Creek [Methodist Church], Aledo Community Center, Santa Fe Drive Baptist Church and Hudson Oaks [City Hall] that need more voting equipment,” Miller said. “There’s going to be lines, I understand that, and it’s not so much the lines as needing backup. If we have an issue on Election Day, we can’t send anything out. If Santa Fe ends up having hundreds more people show up at that location, we can’t add extra machines during the day to those places because we don’t have them.
"We’re going to have more mail-in ballots that people are going to actually hand deliver this time and if our machine for that goes down, we don’t have a backup for that. This would just help in case there ever was an issue and it’s also going to help these locations that need more voting machines.”
Parker County Judge Pat Deen said he was frustrated that they spent the budgeted money on the new equipment not that long ago and now the county is already needing more.
“We spent $980,000 roughly for that equipment. We worked with Hart [InterCivic], knew the number of voters, had the history, had data and here we are now today asking for more equipment,” Deen said. “My frustration is that we spent the money budgeted for this and here we are after only using the equipment a couple of times. I appreciate [Miller’s] proactiveness in looking at this because again, what we’re talking about is shortening the lines and then having a backup plan if something goes down.”
Miller said the county did not order enough to begin with.
“It’s looking around 220 is what you should have ordered and I think you got 177, so just that is a big difference,” Miller said. “Now the scanners and the controllers, they were not that much different than what you already have. My understanding is that there were four scanners that went down [previously] and they only have three for backup, so right then you already have a problem.”
No action was taken by the commissioners court so the topic can be discussed further during a budget workshop.
Miller also suggested that election presiding and alternate judges receive a raise to $11 per hour.
“I was looking through the timesheets from the last November election and it shows that alternate judges were not paid the $11 per hour. They were just paid $10 per hour because they were saying they were clerks,” Miller said. “When you’re preparing for an election you have a presiding judge and alternate judge and they’re both in charge. If anything happens during that day and that presiding judge is not available, the alternate judge actually steps in and takes over the job. You’ve got to train those individuals for both jobs. A judge is a judge to me so I’ve always paid them the exact same amount.”
Two election workers, Joe Grizzard and WD Kimzey, shared their experiences with the commissioners court.
“I’m classified as an alternate judge; however, I’ve trained the past two Republican judges on the job because they didn’t go to training and they made more than me and that’s a common thing,” Grizzard said. “There is no separation of responsibilities on the poll site. We’re both there, we both set up, we’re both accountable, we’re both there all day and we both sign for stuff.”
Kimzey said he’s been an election worker for about 10 years and said the Republican election judge he’s trained gets paid more than he does.
“The elections office calls me rather than the Republican judge and I’m getting tired of training the rookies, the ones that don’t know how to do the paperwork, and when something goes wrong, the elections office calls me and I’m not in charge,” Kimzey said. “It’s not fair and I’m not bucking for a raise, but it is not fair. I’ve had a Republican judge — new, getting paid more than me — leave the property to take care of business and he’s getting paid more.”
Following what Kimzey presented, Miller said she wouldn’t allow that to happen anymore.
“We’re currently in budget discussions, I don’t know of anything else that we do in the middle of the year, and so I would propose that we look at this during budget time,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said.
No action was taken on the item and it will be brought back to a future budget workshop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.