Following a recommendation from the Parker County Elections Commission to terminate Elections Administrator Don Markum in a 4-1 vote, a discussion and possible action will take place at the commissioners court Monday.
The elections commission met on June 15, when an evaluation and discussions were done with Markum.
“The Elections Commission consists of the county judge, the two party chairs, the county clerk and the tax assessor collector. The sole duty of the elections commission is to recommend hiring and terminating the elections administrator,” Parker County Democratic Party Chair Kay Parr said. “Any recommendation made by the elections commission must be approved by the commissioners court.”
Markum was appointed to the position of elections administration in June of 2014. Before he was appointed, Markum volunteered as an elections worker for nine years. Markum and his staff handle all the elections in Parker County as well as recruitment and training of all election workers.
“There was a meeting and they did an evaluation and discussion with the elections administrator,” Parker County Judge Pat Deen said. “There was a vote of 4-1 to recommend termination and that will go to the commissioners court where that will be discussed again.”
Both Deen and Parr said since this is a personnel matter that has not completed its process, they would not comment further.
The recommendation will be discussed during executive session at Monday’s regular meeting of the commissioners court, which starts at 9 a.m. in the Parker County Courthouse.
Another item on Monday’s agenda is discussion and possible action on the Confederate monument on the county courthouse lawn.
Deen issued a press release Thursday night that said the United Daughters of the Confederacy Chapter 2457 sent in a letter requesting that the monument be removed from the courthouse property to another location.
Other items that the commissioners court will consider and/or discuss include a presentation of the courthouse chiller relocation, an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and replacement/repair of the Parker County Jail roof.
To view the full agenda, visit parkercountytx.com.
