WEATHERFORD — What some called a "human error" led to questions and discussion on election procedures at a meeting Wednesday of the Parker County Elections Commission.
Several residents, commenting on the recent primary runoff election held May 24, expressed concern after ballots from seven voting centers were not initially tabulated until the next morning.
Elections Administrator Crickett Miller said each scanner contains what is known as V: drive, which is run into the count station.
"This process is usually completed three to four times on Election Night," she said, noting they usually wait until there is a lull. "When the last seven V: drivers were read into count, the 'tabulate' button was never selected. Due to this step being missed, the last seven V: drivers were never added to the total count.
"This was an oversight by everyone that was there in our office — poll watchers, judges and staff."
As of Friday, two Republican primary runoff candidates had filed for a recount in their races: House District 60 candidate Mike Olcott and Parker County Precinct 4 candidate Eric Contreras.
Olcott came up 752 votes short of incumbent Glenn Rogers in the district of Parker, Palo Pinto and Stephens counties, according to the Secretary of State website. In Parker County, Olcott finished 1,564 votes ahead of Rogers, according the county elections office.
Olcott Friday said the difference he calculates to be the true margin was thin enough that he felt he owed it to his supporters to request the recount.
“The voters in our community need to feel like their votes count," he said. "I think it’ll help bring peace, one way or the other, knowing that their vote really does count."
Because the race involved a state district, as opposed to a county office, Olcott filed his recount request with Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi. Olcott said he expected to learn the timing for the party’s response Friday afternoon.
“I’m waiting to hear what the process is, because I don’t know what it is myself,” he said, repeating a statement in his recount announcement. “I’m not accusing anyone of anything, but the big question I have is they reported that all precincts had (been counted)."
Contreras finished 10 votes — .2% — short of Mike Hale in his county race.
"It was an extremely close election," Contreras said. "I believe that every legal vote needs to be counted and we need to make sure the folks know that every legal vote is counted.
"No matter the outcome, I think we can all agree that the future of Parker County is very important and we'll do everything to support our community."
Miller Wednesday explained the process for counting votes at the end of the night, which includes election judges coming from each polling place and bringing everything back to her office.
"There are two checkpoints: the first is them dropping off most of their equipment at our office, their supplies. At the second checkpoint, they're coming into our office with their scanner, their ballot box, their provisional bag, their envelop with their tally...
"I review the tally tapes when they bring them to me, the central count station judges get the scanner and then they go and review it. They're looking for serial numbers and then the tally tapes."
A woman who identified herself as Dr. Laura Pressley, who said she looks into election integrity across the state and has been an expert witness on multiple cases involving claims of election fraud, said the audit logs she had didn't match up to the timing.
Miller directed her to the logs, which can be found online at www.parkercountytx.com/482/Election-Results, and later began going through the list with her before County Judge Pat Deen and the commission broke it up due to time.
Pressley also claimed the logs were requested on Election Night but were not given until the next morning.
Speakers were given two minutes each to express their concerns, which many in attendance found unsatisfying. Several urged the commission to let them give their minutes to Pressley.
"I think she needs to submit a report to the commission so that we have a chance to review her concerns, point by point, because we haven't seen them," Parker County GOP Chair Scott Utley, a member of the commission along with Democratic Chair Kay Parr, said.
"If we're going to have a hearing of this nature, it needs to be announced in advance, as all public meetings are, so that we can have equal opportunity to discuss what you're wanting to discuss, which was not on the agenda today," Parr said.
As of Friday afternoon, the commission had not received a report from Pressley, Utley said.
County Attorney John Forrest said the purpose of Wednesday's meeting was for Miller to give her report to the board and show her performance.
"They allowed the audience to have participation so they could get clarification," he said. "The questions that Dr. Pressley might have, those might be questions addressed at a later point, but for today's purpose, [the commission] can't address those issues."
Several in the audience, many of them election judges, said there has been an increase in the number of checks and balances in the last couple of years.
"I know myself and two judges go to the ballot box together, we seal the ballot box together, we compare tally tapes and scanner tapes, everything is done with more than one set of eyes," said Jennifer Beauford, who has been an election judge since 2018. "Last year, we had a four-page checklist when we opened and closed, with probably 60 checkmarks that we all sign off on."
Richard Heizer, one of the election judges at central count, said the elections department should be congratulated on how they have cleaned up the election process.
"Everyone here probably knows that elections are like making sausage," said Zan Prince of Precinct 315. "It may not always be the cleanest or most direct way, but every person is qualified, every person votes and then you review all the numbers. What happened here is somebody didn't push a button and somebody else didn't notice that the numbers didn't tie until Tuesday night.
"The fact is those numbers would have been caught by the elections office on Wednesday morning, were caught and we don't have any question on whether or not someone cast a vote illegally or whether or not that vote was counted. We just have a question of somebody making a human mistake."
Others weren't convinced.
"I think this pretty much sums up the issue that we can't have any confidence in any of this," Samantha Diggs said. "Our votes are the most sacred thing we have and this room, we're the bosses here. Y'all work for us.
"If even one vote doesn't count, the system is broken."
Miller explained the process of paper ballots, which serve as a backup to the votes, as well as Logic and Accuracy testing.
"We do a pre-L&A test, we do a public L&A test and then we go back and do two more L&A tests during the process of elections," she said. "All of those are counting and tabulating and we're balancing, making sure what we voted on these ballots matches what we actually show."
At the end of Election Night, the election judges put the ballots in the bag and seal that bag — each election judge has a new seal form — and once the bags are brought back, Miller's office verifies that the seal they've written on and the seal on the ballot bag match. They then all go into a room with 24/7 camera access.
Miller, guaranteeing that the problem would not reoccur, said she has addressed the issue internally and will be performing multiple checks from now on during elections.
"We've also submitted a request to Hart Intercivic, because there's not an alert that goes off and says,' Hey, you didn't tabulate.' So we have asked them to look into that for us, as well as other counties, because it could happen there, too."
