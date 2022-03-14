Elections officials in Parker and Palo Pinto counties reported rejecting significantly more mail-in ballots in the recent party primaries under a new Texas voting law, than in previous elections.
“We rejected way more,” Parker County Chief Deputy Elections Administrator Gina Osborn said. “As far as the ‘accepted’ part and how many we got back (in total) is about average for a primary.”
The March 1 primaries brought the first big test of the new elections law since lawmakers approved Senate Bill 1 under a much-repeated mantra of making it easier to vote and harder to commit fraud.
Osborn on Friday reported 1,169 voters cast ballots by mail, and 249 of those were rejected. That’s slightly more than 21 percent.
In Palo Pinto County, Elections Administrator Laura Watkins reported receiving 343 mail ballots and rejecting 89. That’s a rejection rate of more than 36 percent.
“The number of rejects was high for Palo Pinto County,” Watkins wrote in an email. “Typically, we might have five.”
Statewide numbers were not available last week, but the Associated Press was reporting a roughly 17 percent rejection rate across 120 counties where a “vast majority” of the state’s nearly 3 million voters participating in the primaries live.
The news service added the rejection numbers could drop as elections administrators in all 254 counties continued to verify mail ballots which voters had until March 14 to correct.
Texas elections officials, including those in Parker and Palo Pinto counties, blamed most of the rejections on voters’ failure to write a correct identification number on the mail ballot’s carrier envelope.
Voters were required to write their driver’s license number, a Department of Public Safety-issued Voter ID or the last four digits of their Social Security number on the envelope. Most of the rejections occurred because those numbers did not match the number the voter used when registering to vote.
News reports published statewide since the primaries quoted people who said they registered years, even decades, ago and didn’t remember which number they used.
Osborn said voters who are uncertain which number they need to write on the carrier envelop will be welcome to call the elections office and ask before they send a mail ballot.
“They sure can,” she said.
As for election day and early balloting in person, both offices reported little if any effect from the new law.
“It was no different if you voted in person,” Osborn said.
Parker County saw 11,754 early voters for the primary, and 13,672 on election day. Osborn said that came to a 22 percent turnout.
Watkins reported 1,454 early ballots and 2,880 on election day for turnout of roughly 18.2 percent.
