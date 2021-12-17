WEATHERFORD — Candidate filings for local offices in Parker and Palo Pinto counties wrapped up last week with several contested seats now headed for the March 1 Republican primary.
No Democrats filed for local offices.
Parker County Republicans will fill the primary ballot with contests for county judge, sheriff, two commissioner seats and two justice of the peace benches, including a four-way race in Precinct 4.
First-term Parker County Judge Pat Deen has drawn opposition from Thomas Moorman, a retired educator now working as a leadership coach for executives.
Sheriff Russ Authier, who was appointed by commissioners when Sheriff Larry Fowler died in February, has filed to finish the full term to 2024.
So has Marc Povero, the mayor of Hudson Oaks and a Fort Worth Police sergeant. Libertarian businessman Russell Hess also has announced he will seek the Libertarian Party nomination for the unexpired sheriff’s term.
Three candidates will vie to succeed Precinct 2 Commissioner Craig Peacock, and four will face off for Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan’s post after neither incumbent filed for reelection.
In Precinct 2, maintenance worker Johnny L. Cannon, Precinct 3 crew leader Joe W. Harris and Jacob Holt, who is self-employed, will compete to represent the northwest portion of the county plus some of northern Weatherford.
Precinct 4, roughly East Parker County, will see Fred Hammons and Michael Chandler, both heavy equipment operators, as well as railroad marketing official Eric Contreras and insurance agent Mike Hale seeking the commissioner’s seat.
Three candidates are seeking the Parker County Court at Law No. 1 bench where incumbent Judge Jerry Buckner is not seeking reelection.
They are Kirk D. Martin, the justice of the peace in Precinct 4, and attorneys Zachary Pettigrew and Kitty Wise.
Four people filed to succeed Martin as Precinct 4 justice of the peace.
They are attorneys Allison Bedore, Tim Mendolia and Bernard R. Suchocki, along with real estate appraiser Michael K. Morris.
In Precinct 3, incumbent Justice of the Peace Dusty Vinson has drawn a challenge by Randall Grissom, a deputy constable in that precinct.
District Clerk Sharena Gilliland is not opposed in her bid for reelection. Neither is incumbent County Clerk Lila Jean Deakle.
Incumbent justices of the peace Kelvin Miles and Kelly Green, respectively in Precincts 1 and 2, are unopposed for reelection.
And Rebecca McCullough, the county’s human resources director, is unopposed to succeed Treasurer Jenny Barnwell who is not seeking the post.
Palo Pinto County
Both county commissioner seats up for reelection drew two-man contests, while County Judge Shane Long did not attract opposition to the GOP nomination.
In Precinct 2, incumbent Commissioner Mike Reed will be opposed by Leonard Maddox to represent roughly northern Palo Pinto County including Graford.
Precinct 4 incumbent Commissioner Jeff Fryer also drew an opponent, businessman Tim Bezio.
That leaves a three-way race for Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace as the only other contest.
In that race, incumbent Jason Sheehy faces Hollie Pippin Lively and Johnny McKee Jr.
Incumbent District Clerk Jonna Banks and incumbent County Clerk Janette K. Green are unopposed for reelection. So are incumbent justices of the peace Todd Baker in Precinct 1 and Shawn Humphries in Precinct 3, Charles “Coppy” Hodgkins Jr. in Precinct 4 and Tisha Lemley Bien in Precinct 5.
And Deanna Copeland is unopposed to succeed Treasurer Tanya Fallin, who is not seeking a new term.
Across Texas
In statewide contests, under newly drawn political lines for Texas House and Senate districts, two Republicans are unopposed in the primary while another has drawn three challengers.
House District 60, which now includes all of Parker, Palo Pinto and Stephens counties, will be the battleground for incumbent Rep. Glenn Rogers, a rancher and veterinarian.
Attorney Lucas Turner, emergency management official Kit Marshall and retiree Mike Olcott will compete with Rogers in the new district.
Texas Rep. Phil King of Weatherford is bidding for a Senate seat in a newly drawn district that takes in southwest Parker and southern Tarrant counties, before stretching south and west into six more rural counties.
King is opposed in the GOP primary by attorney Warren Norred, and the winner will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Beverly Powell of Fort Worth.
Finally, incumbent Sen. Drew Springer of Muenster is unopposed in the new Senate District 30, which now includes northeast Parker County including some of Weatherford.
In the State Board of Education primary for District 11, incumbent Patricia “Pat” Hardy of Fort Worth, a retired educator, will have to fend off challenges from administrator Rebecca Garcia and teacher “DC” Caldwell in the GOP primary.
The winner there will face either James Whitfield, Luis Miguel Sifuentes or “DC” Caldwell I, who are vying in the Democratic primary.
Caldwell has filed in all four parties, but a representative with the Secretary of State’s office said a person who becomes a candidate in multiple parties’ primary elections would not be eligible for a place on the general election ballot.
In the race for governor, Springtown computer engineer Richard "Rick" Perry has filed to run against incumbent Greg Abbott, Allen West, Chad Prather, Don Huffines, Kandy Kaye Horn and Danny Harrison in the GOP primary.
