Ellenbarger celebrates 100th birthday

Mildred Ollie (Acree) Ellenbarger celebrated her 100th birthday last month.
Ellenbarger, born Dec. 28, is a lifelong resident of Parker County, raised in Poolville. She has been a member of the Poolville Church of Christ and an active member in her community throughout her lifetime.
Ellenbarger worked as a Rosie the Riveter during WWII at Carswell Air Force Base before returning home full-time to raise her two children, Mark and Kristie. She has a legacy of family and friends who helped make her centennial celebration a success, including an outpouring of birthday cards sent in from the community.
Ellenbarger expressed thanks to Hilltop Park Nursing and Rehabilitation, for making her birthday one to remember, along with residents all over the county for sending her cards, flowers and gifts to celebrate the occasion.
