EMBRACING GROWTH: CCS cuts ribbon on 39-acre campus at Fort Wolters

MINERAL WELLS — City leaders joined the Community Christian School family on Wednesday in singing, The Warrior, for the first time in a new auditorium.
That hall rests inside the faith-based school's new 49,000-square-foot main building, which is in turn abutted by five other buildings and a huge parking lot on 39 acres in the old Fort Wolters Army Air Base.
"Today, we are here because this property is no longer going to belong to Weatherford College — they are giving the property to Community Christian School," Head of School Doug Jefferson said from the stage as 40 to 50 students in grades five through 12 settled into their soon-to-be home.
"The story starts 17 years ago," Jefferson said.
The young teacher had been involved with a group trying to start a community theater, and when he heard of the auditorium to the north of his campus, he went to check it out.
"And I heard the Lord say, 'This is your theater,'" he said. "God put that in me, and I held onto it."
Jefferson didn't reveal what became of the nascent community theater, but he said he'd soon move his school's one-act play home to the auditorium on Hood Road.
Flash forward to about two years ago, and Jefferson said he learned Weatherford College was moving its cosmetology school from Fort Wolters into new classrooms on the home campus.
That left the Mineral Wells property destined for the sale block.
"God said, 'Do it. Ask for it,'" Jefferson recalled. "I said, 'Are you serious?'"
But he did, reaching out to the college's vice president of instruction, Mike Endy, who naturally asked if Community Christian was interested in buying the property.
"I said, 'No sir. But I believe you guys should give it to Community Christian School,'" Jefferson said, before describing the long pause that followed before Endy spoke. "And he said, 'That might be a possibility.'"
Next came college attorney Dan Curley, who naturally offered to sell the property, adding that gifting it was "kind of a hard ask," Jefferson said.
Curley consulted with the college, and came back with a yes in June.
The main building needs renovations, and Jefferson said contractors and architects have estimated a $1.2 million price tag on the redo.
The timing of that fundraising will determine how soon Community Christian will make the exodus from its home on Municipal Highway 379 at Garrett Morris Parkway.
Brent Baker, vice president of institutional advancement at Weatherford College, indicated the school was simply paying forward a gift the federal government gave it in the 70s.
"Now, nearly 50 years later, the college is pleased that CCS will be able to use the property to the benefit of their students for years to come," Baker wrote in an email. "CCS has been a valuable partner with the college over the years, with many CCS students graduating with their high school diplomas and associate's degrees at the same time because of our dual credit partnership. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the school as well as strengthening our ties with other public and private schools in our service area."
At the campus, Jefferson told the audience the school plans to lease at least two buildings across Hood Road to help pay for the restoration.
He has previously said the campus on the city's south side will be sold. Those proceeds will go toward the renovation, a letter to potential donors says.
He also said Weatherford College's police and fire academies will always find space at Fort Wolters at no charge.
And he foresees growth as a result of the transfer. Community Christian School was begun by homeschooling parents in 1981 with 32 students. It now boasts 105 enrolled though Jefferson has seen enrollment reach 130.
"I'm anticipating, immediately, to grow by 25 percent at first," he said. "And then what I hope it will do is attract more families."
He also was confident supporters will raise the $1.2 million. A link is planned for donations off the school's website, but for now people can call 940-328-1333 for information on how to help.
That includes contributing a minimum of $1,000 for bricks to be laid in a planned prayer garden, right up to naming rights for the auditorium.
"I believe Mineral Wells is growing, I believe Mineral Wells is one of the best places," Jefferson told the students and staff. "As God is growing this community, I believe in my heart that Community Christian School is part of that. God is going to use it as part of the growth of Mineral Wells."
