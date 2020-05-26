Five of the six nursing homes in Parker County have had their residents and staff tested so far, Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes told commissioners during Monday’s meeting.
Hughes said that the numbers had been confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“We did receive notification on Sunday that five of six nursing homes completed testing for approximately 1,023, including staff and residents of the nursing homes in Parker County,” Hughes said. “There is just one left, they have decided they want to contract on their own with a testing company and so we’re awaiting those numbers. The 1,023 will be added to the testing numbers as we move forward today, but we only have one left to test and that’s what we’re waiting on.
“Other than that, all of the licensed nursing facilities in Parker County — staff and residents — have been tested.”
There was one nursing home facility where one resident and a couple of staff members tested positive for COVID-19, Hughes said.
“We had one facility where I wouldn’t say it was a problem, but we had a case in that facility as well as a couple of staff members. That individual has recovered that was a resident and those staff members have also recovered,” Hughes said. “The nursing homes have been enclosed, if you will, for quite some time and the problem isn’t so much the residents as it is the folks that work there being out in the public and then coming into the facilities, but we’ve done a very good job in containing what we have had.”
Additional testing of county residents was provided Sunday by DSHS in Heritage Park.
“There were 13 seen at that testing site — that’s the free one that they have to make an appointment,” Hughes said. “We do have one test this week at Texas Health Willow Park and that will be all day Wednesday and that one does require a doctor’s order to be tested. We hope to have good numbers this week and hopefully on Thursday we’ll have a determination for [testing] next week.”
On May 21, Parker County Judge Pat Deen issued a statement saying COVID-19 was listed as a contributing factor in a county resident’s death. The resident was identified as a 50-year-old who had underlying conditions.
“We do now have a death that is listed here,” Deen said. “[COVID-19] is listed as a contributing factor, but yet passed away with existing conditions as the cause of death.”
Hughes added, “For the death we had in Parker County, it was other reasons other than COVID-19, but it was listed as a contributing factor. They had a number of underlying medical conditions as well.”
DSHS also announced there would be delays in COVID-19 test reporting because of personnel and other issues, Hughes said.
“What we’ve been told is due to attrition and other reasons, they were unable to report over the weekend,” Hughes said. “We expect them to pick up with their reports today through Friday — we’re unsure about this upcoming weekend — but they’re claiming to have some personnel that’s contributing to their slow down in the reporting of numbers and the increase in testing as well.”
As of Tuesday morning, the county had 12 active COVID-19 cases.
“These [numbers] are going to change, the pending is 77 which will become drastically more because we have over 1,000 [from nursing home testing], so this is going to be an interesting week to get the results back from those nursing homes,” Deen said.
