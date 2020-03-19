Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes as well as hospitals provided more information about COVID-19 testing following concerns from the public.
According to The Texas Tribune, Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas is expected to receive about 15,000 test kits from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but it’s unclear how many can be tested per kit. As of Tuesday, Abbott said 1,264 Texans had been tested for COVID-19 and as of Thursday, there were only 10 public health labs available for Texans.
“The testing supplies are increasing as we speak, more testing materials are getting out, but it’s going to take a while,” Hughes said. “Right now, [physicians] are only testing those people who meet certain criteria. If a physician doesn’t have the supplies needed to test, they’re going to refer you somewhere, but [residents] need to listen to their primary care physician — do they truly need to be tested or do they just want to be tested?”
As of Tuesday, a handful of county residents had been tested through their personal physicians, Hughes said, though a specific number was not provided by county or healthcare officials. No confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Parker County.
Medical City Healthcare built a webpage specifically to answer questions about testing protocol as well as provide information about free screening assessments.
“Medical City Healthcare emergency rooms and CareNow locations are following CDC established guidelines and screen criteria, and coordinating closely with the local health department,” according to the webpage. “To receive a COVID-19 test, patients are required to have a referral from their physician or receive an evaluation at the point of care to determine if the test is needed.”
The free screening assessment, Medical City Virtual Care, allows for concerned patients to check their risk. The assessment can be done from a smartphone or computer 24/7 at MedicalCityVirtualCare.com and enables the public to stay at home and prevent the spread of illness. If an individual is low-risk based on the COVID-19 screening assessment results, but would like to continue with a virtual visit, they may do so for a $45 fee.
Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas announced it has opened a drive-thru testing location for COVID-19, according to The Texas Tribune; however, testing will be by appointment only and people will be interviewed by phone before they’re approved for the testing site. Private testing must be ordered by a patient’s doctor or health care provider and the hospitals and commercial labs can select who gets tested based on their own requirements.
“There are all kinds of rumors going around,” Hughes said. “If you feel like you need to get tested, go to your personal physician and they will make that determination.”
Hughes added that there’s no need for someone to go get tested unless they’re symptomatic and unless they have an emergency, they shouldn’t go to the hospitals. Hughes also said to call your physician before making the trip to their office.
Chief Medical Officer for Reliable Health at Texas Health Resources Dr. Andrew Masica said individuals who are sick should stay home except to seek medical care.
“To efficiently and thoroughly screen everyone who comes into our facilities, we have to reduce the number of entrances on our campuses,” Masica said. “We realize this will be an inconvenience in some cases, but we think these are important steps in containing the spread of this virus in our community.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, cough and shortness of breath. Emergency warning signs include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face.
The CDC has several tips and steps on what to do if you suspect you have COVID-19.
“People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Do not leave, except to get medical care. Do not visit public areas,” according to the CDC website. “Stay in touch with your doctor. Call before you get medical care. Be sure to get care if you feel worse or you think it is an emergency. As much as possible, you should stay in a specific ‘sick room’ and away from other people in your home. Use a separate bathroom, if available. You should restrict contact with pets and other animals, just like you would around other people.”
Texas Health Resources Dr. Nikhil Bhayani, an infectious disease physician, said testing can be ordered from a commercial lab.
“If people have fever, cough or shortness of breath, they should go see their provider who can order testing from one of the commercial labs,” Bhayani said. “Also, the local health department can identify testing locations.”
During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Abbott said there are more than 140 people that have tested positive for coronavirus in 27 Texas counties. Three cases have resulted in death so far. Abbott’s executive order included limiting social gathering to 10 people.
