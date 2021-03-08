The Parker County Office of Emergency Management is encouraging residents to sign up for the new county-wide notification system, Hyper-Reach.
“You’ll get the individualized weather alerts as well as the overall things we push out,” Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes said. “We’ve set it up for residents to automatically get the National Weather Service warnings and some watches.”
Hughes added that they’re also exploring the possibility of linking up with the Texas Department of Transportation on notifications.
Parker County Judge Pat Deen said it’s always important to improve the communication process.
“There’s a lot of things we did right during this recent freeze, but there’s also areas that we can improve on,” he said. “When you’re getting the amount of calls to the emergency operations center that we had, that clearly shows the desperate need and hunger for information.”
Hughes said Hyper-Reach was approved by the commissioners court in last year’s budget.
“Before we were on a program called Blackboard Connect and we were paying almost $38,000 a year. Blackboard Connect at that time only covered the unincorporated areas,” he said. “So we looked around, got some quotes and found Hyper-Reach, and with Hyper-Reach, we’re paying about ... $10,000 less, and we’re covering the entire county.”
Individual cities in the county have their own alerts systems and Hughes said they will be bringing them into Hyper-Reach once their contracts expire.
“For example, Brock can have their own login, their own functionality within Hyper-Reach, so if the city of Brock wanted to put something out about a festival, they could do that and only touch the Brock residents,” Hughes said. “But within the same program, we can put something out about severe weather that would cover Brock as well.”
Residents will have the ability to customize what type of alerts they receive as well as how they would like to receive them — phone call, text, email or all three.
“We really want folks to go and sign up,” Hughes said. “We’re not going to abuse this, you’re not going to get ads, this is for weather. It’s no human interaction, it’s completely automated from the National Weather Service.”
Deen said Hyper-Reach will be a phenomenal advantage to the county.
“There’s nothing more important than communicating with people and making sure they’re aware of something,” he said. “If you think about the Brazos [River] situation when they open the gates at Possum Kingdom Lake. A lot of these are seasonal issues but they’re all things we’re exposed to, like tornado alley. There are situations that put us at risk. It can be used for so many things, so I’m very much an advocate for doing this.”
Hughes said the county will be able to push out its own information about any incidents that may be occurring as well as activate the Integrated Public Alert Warning System if needed.
“Under certain conditions, we can activate the IPAWS piece of this and we can push to phones that are within Parker County that aren’t registered,” he said.
Hughes gave the example that if someone that’s not a resident was traveling through the county and decided to stop for the night and a major incident occurred, IPAWS could be activated and it would alert that phone without it being registered for Hyper-Reach.
“It’s rare, but there are times where that would be very, very beneficial,” he said.
Residents can sign up for Hyper-Reach by installing the mobile app or visiting hyper-reach.com. The program can also be used with the Amazon Alexa Voice Assistant. If your city is not listed when registering, Hughes said to simply select “Parker County.”
