ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: Residents tour Seaman Building, leave ideas for its use

MINERAL WELLS — A downtown landmark in Mineral Wells held an open house Saturday — a very open house.
The cavernous Seaman Building, on Hubbard Street across the alley from Poston’s Square, opened its doors to visitors as its planners opened their minds to ideas for the two-story, one-time car dealership.
“I’m sure he’s going to be hanging out in this venue,” dad Oliver Luke said, as he and Ashleigh Coliskey wheeled baby Reed Luke through the swept and gutted interior where Reed might one day have his first dance.
The couple obliged project manager Remy Fairchild by leaving suggestions for the building on sticky notes throughout the building.
So did Stacy Blackburn.
“Oh, yeah. All over,” he said. “We’ll recommend having an art gallery, a live theater venue and also to open up for live music.”
Realtor Cody Jordan said ideas left throughout the building will be considered by owner Randy Nix and the planning team.
“We’re going to read them all and process some ideas,” she said. “But we’re excited to see what the public says.”
Fairchild spoke with many who took the come-and-go tour, some of whom marched up the auto ramp to the second floor of the former dealership, hardware store and (most recently) home to a vintage car collection, while musician Adam Hull performed.
“It was pouring rain for a while,” Fairchild said, noting the arrival of prayed-for showers that came just as the open house began. “But people are coming in. We are getting some good ideas.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.