To keep people entertained and engaged from home, some local entities have started up virtual talent shows.
One of them is the Weatherford Parks, Recreation and Special Events Department staff who are encouraging Weatherford residents to send in videos of their talent to cstevenson@weatherfordtx.gov. Videos are expected to be family-friendly and no more than three minutes long. Entries are due on April 30, and staff will then pick the top 10. Once the top 10 is selected, staff will invite people to vote on the top three entries on Facebook.
The top three contestants will win prizes, which will be gift certificates for parks department offerings like pool passes, rentals and programming, Weatherford Marketing and Communications Director Blake Rexroat said. Any talent is open to submit, and there aren’t any criteria or categories for talent.
Rexroat said staff developed this idea when considering virtual programming.
“This program gives something for our community to do while we are all stuck at home,” Rexroat said. “We want to provide quality programs even though we are social distancing at home.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced more people to stay at home and away from others, which creates the need to do more tasks virtually. In the case of Garner ISD, a virtual talent show makes up for the in-person show that was originally scheduled before the closure of schools because of the pandemic.
Each Tuesday until the end of the school year, parents can upload videos of their child’s talent show performance on Facebook. Garner Assistant Principal Jacy Roach said the virtual talent show is one event of a few others that school staff is trying to host virtually.
“We’re just trying to keep people connected and not let them feel like they’re missing out on everything fun,” Roach said. “It’s not the same at all, but we’re trying to just make it a little bit more fun.”
Garner kids look forward to the talent show, and doing the show virtually may make kids feel less nervous about performing since it will be on video as opposed to in front of a live crowd, Roach said. She expects to see the same participation in the virtual talent show compared to the live one, which is 10-15 acts.
The Garner show is not judged but serves as a time to celebrate the kids’ talent, Roach said.
Garner parents can visit the school district’s Facebook page to post their child’s talent video:
To learn more about Weatherford’s virtual talent show and other virtual events, visit the parks department’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.