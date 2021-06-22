WEATHERFORD — With activities, events and businesses picking back up after a year of almost non-existence, it has provided the perfect opportunity for a push to highlight the “crown jewel” of Weatherford — the downtown square.
In early May, the newly-formed Downtown Weatherford, Inc. hosted a sunset dinner event over three quadrants of the square, highlighting local restaurants, the downtown scene and raising money for “revitalization for downtown Weatherford,” DWinc. Director Lyndsie Montgomery said.
“Rather than trying to build or develop a new community space, we already have a tremendous, amazing one, which is the courthouse square,” she said. “Sunset on the Square was definitely something the community was ready for, and after the pandemic, I think everybody was ready to get outside and enjoy a beautiful evening.”
Ken Davis, chairman of DWinc., said the nonprofit corporation’s aim is to do more than simply preserve the charm and history of downtown.
“We want to make and sustain downtown’s relevance as the epicenter of the community, county and region,” he said. “A vibrant downtown is an identity that separates us from other communities. It is a nod to the past in heritage and charm but also a manifestation of its community and citizens and a catalyst of economic growth.”
The area has long been home to many community events, including the Weatherford-chamber sponsored Parker County Peach Festival and Christmas on the Square.
“Downtown has always been a treasured place for locals and visitors alike,” Tammy Gazzola, president of the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is wonderful to see the new open area places for people to gather and the enhanced lighting makes it even more inviting.”
The square, owned by the county but maintained by the city of Weatherford, has recently undergone several projects, including parklets — otherwise known as extended outdoor eating spaces — and synced outdoor lighting around the trees and building rooftops.
Montgomery, a Weatherford native, took over as director of Downtown Weatherford Inc. in May, after years spent serving the Parker County community, including as the director of development for the Center of Hope. She has two children Maddox, 1, and Paxton, a fourth grader at Weatherford Christian School.
“Back in the day [before COVID], we used to say we were going to go to downtown Fort Worth, and we may only know we were going to go to dinner, but we were going to be down there for two to three hours,” she said. “Inviting and keeping people [in downtown Weatherford] would definitely be the goal.
The organization has also been working with a consultant, Johnny Campbell, who helped design Fort Worth’s Sundance Square, to come up with several different plans. DWinc. is also planning several upcoming events, including working with the Peach Festival as well as another community event this fall.
“We are so excited about Downtown Weatherford,” Gazzola said. “We have always had a beautiful downtown, but it just keeps getting better.”
