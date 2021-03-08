Doing things a little differently this year, the East Parker County Chamber of Commerce announced winners of its annual banquet at Film Alley in Weatherford last week.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event, Cruisin’ into 2021, was held at the movie theater with pre-recorded speeches from the winners. The banquet was followed by a movie, drive-in style.
CASA Hope for Children was awarded Nonprofit of the Year.
Parker County Court at Law 2 Judge Lynn Marie Johnson was the recipient of the Pappy Thompson Public Service Award.
The winner of the Ambassador of the Year award went to Karina Pappas of C&K Designs.
Urban Air Adventure Park of Hudson Oaks received the Entrepreneur of the Year award.
The winner of Business of the Year, one to 10 employees, went to Your Personal Chef; the winner of Business of the Year, 11 to 20 employees, went to Baker’s Ribs; The Playspace Willow Park received Business of the Year, 21 to 50 employees; and Lightfoot Mechanical received Business of the Year, 51-plus employees.
Debra Smith with Pulliam Pools was awarded Businessperson of the Year.
