During another virtual “Coffee Talk” held by the East Parker County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, small business loan options were the featured topic.
Small Business Development Center Director at Tarleton State University Bill Leaverton presented some information on Economic Injury Disaster loans as well as Paycheck Protection Program loans.
“I know there’s a lot of information out there and maybe you’re trying to decide which one to apply for,” Leaverton said. “Please keep in mind that information is shockingly fluid.”
Leaverton first went over the Small Business Administration’s EIDL.
“They offer this loan up to $2 million at 3.5 percent and allow that to be paid back for up to 30 years. They will defer the first payment for 12 months from the time you’re approved and I think of this loan as a line of credit. So those funds that you do not accept or do not pull out, you’re not charged interest on,” Leaverton said. “They decided to break this into two parts. The president signed into law the CARES Act and the CARES Act would make part of the loan of up to $10,000 of the EIDL, forgivable. They’re processing those quickly, but obviously they’re going to take some time. I would encourage [small businesses] if nothing but for peace of mind to do that.”
Leaverton said the $10,000 portion is basically an advance or grant. Leaverton said nonprofit organizations can also apply for EIDL, which would offer up to $2 million at 2.5 percent interest. The second portion is the actual loan and SBA determines what the loan amount will be based on the business’ need, Leaverton said.
The Paycheck Protection Program can help businesses keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This loan will be administered through the banking system. This one is 100 percent backed through the SBA and it’s basically for payroll and utility expense,” Leaverton said. “The idea behind the PPP loan is to get people back on payroll. You’re going to take the aggregate amount of your payroll, divide it by 12 and multiply by 2.5.”
According to the SBA, they will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and it is proven that the money was used for payroll and utilities. At least 75 percent of the forgiven amount must have been used for payroll. Loan payments will be deferred for six months the loan has a maturity of two years and an interest rate of 1 percent.
Leaverton said small businesses can apply for both types of loans.
“You can apply for both, there’s no harm in that and you can be awarded both as long as you make certain you do not mix the money,” Leaverton said.
To make sure your application was received, Leaverton recommends business owners call 1-800-659-2955. Leaverton said wait times can be up to an hour and timeframes on receiving loans will not be given, but a live person will be able to let a business know that their application paperwork was received. To view Leaverton’s full presentation, visit the East Parker County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
More information and applications can be found by visiting www.sba.gov/disaster or www.tsusbdc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.