EPCCC presents annual awards

The best of the best were once again announced at the 23rd annual East Parker County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet Thursday night at Dove Ridge Vineyard.
The night’s theme was An Evening Under the Stars and featured dinner from Brenda’s Catering, a silent auction and the awards presentations.
“We received 110 nominations for all the awards combined this year from the chamber membership, [which were] reviewed by staff and then sent to several out-of-state chambers of commerce for final review and selection,” Master of Ceremonies Brent Baker said. “The results were then verified by three chamber board members — it’s the largest number of nominations we have received and the largest number of attendees at a banquet we’ve had in 23 years.”
Aledo Mayor Kit Marshall presented the Pappy Thompson Community Service Award, which went to Willow Park Police Chief Carrie West. The award is presented to an individual in public service who has unselfishly given their time and resources to better the community. The chamber received 13 nominations for the award.
“I am grateful to the chamber for their forward thinking and for the city of Willow Park, it’s something that had never been done in Parker County, they hired a woman chief and I am extremely grateful,” West said.
The Ambassador of the Year award was presented by Joelene Slocum, business owner and EPCCC ambassador chair, and because there was a tie, two winners were announced — Janet Drew and Joe Glover.
“I did not expect this at all. First of all I want to say, I thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Thank you all for your support and I’m so grateful to Lisa [Flowers], that lady is amazing,” Drew said. “God bless you all, thank you.”
The Ambassador of the Year award is given to a chamber member that attends at least 75 percent of ribbon cutting events, volunteers at chamber events and acts as the relation arm of the chamber, earning points. The award is presented to the ambassador with the greatest number of points within a 12-month period. The chamber received 19 nominations for the award.
The Nonprofit of the Year award was presented by Penny Shelton of Aledo Children’s AdvoCats, which went to the Careity Foundation.
“Our staff works with cancer patients all day, every day. We’re involved in a journey, we’re personally involved, and we love each and every person,” Careity Foundation Co-Founder Lyn Walsh said. “There is hope, there is love and we have a lot of faith.”
Careity Co-Founder Beverly Branch added, “Because of the community’s support here in Parker County, we are able to provide so much help. We have a great team in this community and our whole mission is to have you understand what we do.”
Sixteen nominations were received for the Businessperson of the Year award, which was presented by Ryan Stewart of Parker County Brewing Company. The winner was Rachael Watson of Paralegal Services of North Texas.
“It is truly humbling to receive this award and it is with great honor that I stand before you this evening and accept it. I would like to acknowledge my husband, my best friend, my hero, Bret. Words cannot express the amount of love I have in my heart for you. You may not be able to retire because I’m always giving my time, but your confidence in me proves that people really do love someone for who they are and the dreams they wish to become,” Watson said. “To all my colleagues and friends, your leadership is a testament to the quality of business throughout Parker County. I live in the greatest county in the world. What I love about my job the most is it allows me to serve my community in so many ways. I love being active in the chamber and organizations that I belong to. Their worthy causes and meaningful purposes give me a direction.”
Judy Kring with Phoenix Construction presented the Small Business of the Year award, which went to Daine Electric, LLC. The chamber received 21 nominations for the award. The award is given to a business with one to 99 employees who has seen success, provides exceptional customer service, maintains excellent relations with employees and has community involvement.
“Thank you so much to the chamber and all its members, we couldn’t have done this without you and word of mouth just helps us get our name out there,” Daine Electric CEO Brandon Hale said.
The EPCCC received 16 nominations for the Large Business of the Year award, which was presented by Weatherford College President Tod Allen Farmer. The winner of the award was Aledo ISD. The award is given to a business with 100-plus employees who has seen success, provides exceptional customer service, maintains excellent relations with employees and has community involvement.
“Everyone who works in our district, over 700 people, consider it the highest privilege to get to serve the children of East Parker County. There are several reasons why Aledo ISD is so successful and it mainly has to do with how special this community is. We believe the kids walking through our doors and up and down the halls every day are the best kids on the planet. We believe that we have the best teachers and support staff on the planet and we believe we have the most supportive parents, chamber, community members, businesses, strategic partners, organizations,” AISD Superintendent Susan K. Bohn said. “We all know that the chamber works to support economic growth in East Parker County, but also really partners with us to focus on adequacy for the needs of our community. We are incredibly grateful for this award — it really belongs to everyone in this room, everyone in East Parker County. We all are growing greatness together and we appreciate you.”
The Entrepreneur of the Year award was presented by Kim Fuller, of Fuller Air Conditioning, and the winner was Phoenix Rose, founder of the Weatherford Music Academy. There were eight nominations received for the award. The award is presented to an individual who successfully launches a new business that impacts the industry, shows success in sales and profits, increases jobs and adds value to the community.
“We now have over 270 students taking lessons with us at our facility. We’re incredibly grateful, we couldn’t have anticipated what this little idea would become,” Rose said. “I have to give so much credit to my amazing wife, Danielle. We’ve received so much support from Weatherford ISD and the teachers and I just want to thank you so much.”
The last award of the night, which had 17 nominations, was the Athena Leadership Award. The award is presented to a woman who is honored for professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills. The Athena award was presented by Susie Henning, director of development and public relations for Trinity Christian Academy, and the winner was Tanya Hodges with PlainsCapital Bank.
“East Parker County is such an honor to be a part of and I love all of you and I’m just shocked right now,” Hodges said. “But I’m very honored to accept this award and I want to thank the East Parker County Chamber.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.