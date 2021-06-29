EPCCC receives first place at state conference

The East Parker County staff attended the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives Conference in South Padre and left with a little hardware, including first place in media for its Relocation and Business guide.
“Thank you to all of our members and community for the amazing support and recognition of all of the hard work we are putting in to making sure we’re all as successful as possible,” President and CEO Lisa Flowers said. “A lot goes into this guide every year, so we are very honored to receive recognition for everyone’s efforts in creating it.”
Other recognitions during the conference included Director of Operations Jeanna Vaughan for her 10 years in the industry and Flowers for her CCE recertification and 15 years in the industry.
The chamber was also recognized for receiving its five-star accreditation with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in 2019.
Chairman of the board Shawn Callaway stopped in to show support on behalf of the entire board of directors.
“We are so proud to call you our president and CEO,” Callaway said of Flowers and her recognition. “You have created a machine and we are all blessed to be a part of it with you. Here’s to 15 more.”
