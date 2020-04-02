ESD 1 begins staffing Poolville station

Parker County Emergency Services District 1 announced this week that it will be expanding its fire protection and medical response services for residents of Poolville and the surrounding area.
“As Parker County grows, public safety services must grow with it. ESD 1 has been leading this charge across the county by expanding fire and emergency services to its residents through constructing new fire stations, procuring improved equipment and hiring firefighters to staff six fire stations with firefighters around the clock over the last few years,” Parker County Judge Pat Deen said. “Bringing a seventh fire station online with staffed firefighters in the Poolville community improves emergency response times, enhances emergency medical protection through ESD 1’s first responder program, and augments fire protection capability for everyone in north and west Parker County.”
ESD 1 began staffing Station 47 in Poolville on Monday and Board President Mark Jack said they approved the motion in December of 2019.
“We amended the budget and moved the required funds from capital outlay to personnel. We felt this was necessary to provide the Poolville area with more coverage since most of the volunteers in that area have jobs that do not allow them to volunteer during the day,” Jack said. “Looking at our data from previous calls, our peak time of calls showed between 3 to 4 p.m. That is consistent throughout Parker County ESD 1 area of 310 square miles.”
Two volunteer firefighters will now be assigned to Station 47 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Other volunteers will continue to respond to calls when available during the day and after 7 p.m.
“With the rapid growth our county has been experiencing, coupled with the transportation challenges that growth brings, the ability to deliver effective and timely emergency services is a serious issue. I feel relieved that ESD 1 is meeting the challenge of increasing service demand head-on, and proud that progress is being made to deliver more robust and capable fire and emergency protections for Parker County,” Deen said. “I am pleased to see ESD 1 putting taxpayer funds to work in the most efficient way possible to provide good service to our citizens.”
ESD 1 provides services to unincorporated areas of Aledo, Annetta, Peaster, LaJunta, Silver Creek and Springtown, and also provides mutual aid across Parker County and portions of Tarrant, Wise and Johnson counties. ESD 1 provides services to residents through a $0.10 per $100 valuation tax rate.
“It’s exciting to see that we can provide daytime coverage to the Poolville area. We are in the process of completing a Master Strategic Plan for the entire ESD 1, and will build off of this plan after it becomes a final draft,” Jack said. “As we approach the budget process this year and consider the master plan, we will review this staffing for any changes. Having staffed firefighters at Station 47 also contributes to Peaster and Springtown areas due to the fact that we don’t have to pull those crews to the Poolville area as often. So those stations will stay closer to their respective stations, giving all of our citizens better fire protection and medical response.”
Deen said the county will continue to support first responders throughout the county.
“We need to continue to support our law enforcement, fire and EMS agencies as they strive to expand their services to meet the demand, and work to provide a transportation network that helps them move about the county efficiently,” Deen said. “I am proud to support public safety in Parker County.”
