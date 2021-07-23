ESD 1 board approves equipment transfer from WCFA

SPRINGTOWN — A portable building and storage containers belonging to the Weatherford College Fire Academy will soon have a new home.
The Parker County Emergency Services District 1 board Wednesday morning unanimously approved the transfer, which followed a similar approval granted by WC trustees a few weeks ago.
"To clarify, the only thing we've negotiated for is transfer of a 24-by-50-foot portable building, with a classroom, office and two bathrooms in it, and the Conex box training prop," ESD 1 Fire Chief Stephen Watson told the board. "Both of these are currently located on property that the city of Weatherford is building their public safety building on, and the city has told the college they need to get their stuff out of there."
The WC Fire Academy had been operating for some years on that property, which sits on Fort Worth Highway across from the Parker County Sheriff's Office.
The academy has been doing hybrid classes in conjunction with face-to-face classes, and will open a hybrid academy — with the classroom portion online — for the fall semester. WC Public Safety Director Stephen Malley said they have established a partnership with the Mineral Wells Fire Department to use their training space for the skills portion of the classes.
ESD 1 Board President Mark Jack said he and Watson had met with the college and discussed the transition of the fire academy and possibly partnering with the ESD.
"The initial conversations we have had and are moving forward with are that they need to move some equipment and we have offered to accept that equipment at our cost of moving," Jack said.
The board reviewed two proposals from moving companies, and voted to move forward with H.D. Snow & Son House Moving at a cost of about $16,700. Under the proposal — which came in about $1,300 lower than the second company — the movers will provide permits for state highways and the ESD will be responsible for any permits inside the city, as well as costs associated with moving utility or communication lines. The total cost also includes installation of anchors.
To a question by a board member, Watson said the cost of new portable building like the one in question runs about $70,000.
"We have inspected all the items and that building — which is about four or five years old — is in really good shape," he said. "There is some damage to the electrical panel, so we're going to have to have a new breaker box installed, but all the breakers and the wires are still in there and labeled."
Watson said they are looking at the second week of August for the move, due to the schedule of the moving company and the time the college needs to remove items from inside the portable building.
ESD 1 members began discussions with college staff around the fall of 2020 regarding some type of proposal between the two entities, but talks fell off until early June of this year, when word spread that the college might be shutting down the academy.
The rumors led multiple first responders and community members to attend a June 10 Weatherford College trustee meeting, where supporters urged the college to keep the program going.
"Mark and I attended that meeting, and we made the comment that we want the college to have these vocational programs," Watson said. "We're a local employer, we need the fire academy and the levels of training and certification, and we're interested in partnering with [the college] if that would help.
"The academy's operation and location is still up for discussion right now, and there's definitely some interest between the college and us in pursuing that, but that's a lot longer conversation and more details to work out."
