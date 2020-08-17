ESD 1 extinguishes large blaze during Sunday night storms

Emergency Services District 1 firefighters extinguished a large blaze south of Aledo during the Sunday night thunderstorms.
According to an ESD 1 post on the the district’s Facebook Page, the fire involved four oil tank batteries and other natural gas gathering equipment on the McFarland Ranch south of Aledo.
“It was estimated around 200 barrels of product were involved in the blaze,” according to the post. “Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire around 11 p.m.”
Engines 34, 234, 37; tankers, 34, 37; brush 34, 334, 337; and Chief 100 were all assigned to the fire. The Cresson Fire Department also provided a tanker for water supply.
ESD 1 also assisted Tarrant County, Fort Worth, Lake Worth and White Settlement fire departments with a grass fire off White Settlement Road, which was believed to have been initiated by lightning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.