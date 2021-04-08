Parker County Emergency Services District 1 is seeking voter approval on an increase in the local sales and use tax imposed by 1% in the May 1 election.
The proposition gives authority to ESD 1 to increase the district’s sales and use tax from .5% to 1.5% where the rate is not already at the state minimum sales tax rate of 8.25%.
The sales tax allocation would apply only to unincorporated areas of the district where the total sales and use tax rate is not already 8.25%; therefore, residents in Aledo, the Annettas, Springtown and Peaster can vote on the proposition but if approved, will not see any increase in sales tax.
Voters will choose “for” or “against” the proposition stating the increase.
If approved, the funds generated would be used to implement the ESD 1 long-range plan, which includes:
• Additional firefighter positions
• Addition and relocation of fire stations
• Replacement of aging fleet and equipment
• Advanced Life Support equipment and training
• Special operations training and equipment — Swiftwater, high angle, confined space rescue
• Sharing the burden of funding public safety with all who receive service including visitors and non-property taxpaying residents, while transitioning to a more consumption-based model
Parker County ESD 1 provides structural and wildland fire suppression, rescue and emergency medical response operating out of seven fire stations across 311 square miles of the county, protecting more than 65,000 residents. Responding to more than 5,000 emergency calls for service annually, ESD 1 serves Aledo, Springtown, Peaster, Poolville, LaJunta, Silver Creek, the Annettas and the Morning Star Municipal Utility District.
ESD 1 also provides life and fire safety education to area schools, fire prevention and safety inspections for local businesses and assists with community risk assessment and reduction efforts in cooperation with the community within the district area.
Voters can learn more about the ESD 1 proposition by visiting the sales tax page at www.pcesd1.com and the district’s Facebook page.
