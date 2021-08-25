SANTO — Residents of three southern Palo Pinto County communities told the panel that governs their ambulance service on Tuesday they felt left out of the discussion, shortly before Emergency Services District No. 2 commissioners enacted a 10-cent tax that will apply to this year's levy.
"We'd happily pay the tax for our volunteers," resident Andrew Watts told the five ESD 2 commissioners, who were confronted by some 65 residents of the Brazos, Lone Pine and Santo communities. "The problem is, y'all didn't give us an option until you're shoving it down our throat. It's not the tax … it's the principle. Me, and I believe everybody in here, strongly opposes this ad valorem tax."
Watts asked the audience if anyone favored the new tax. Silence followed.
"That's pretty much your answer," he told the board.
Fourth-generation Brazos resident Johnny Wharton drew applause in urging the commission to be more forthcoming with its plans than residents say it has been.
"I know times are changing. There's people moving in," Wharton said. "All you have to do is work with this community, and we'll figure out a way to make it work."
Dianne Ellis also acknowledged people are moving into the three communities in the district.
"Let me tell you: in this day and age, you've got to be wise in your thinking," she said. "People are moving in. You're going to have infrastructure [needs], with people coming to your churches, your banks. … Whether we like it or not, Santo, Lone Pine and Brazos will be growing with new families with new houses. … I don't like change, but it's coming regardless of what we feel right now."
While several speakers during a roughly one-hour open forum accused the commission of poor communications leading up to Tuesday's decision, several did compliment the panel for a slide-show presentation by the board's assistant treasurer outlining the case for the new tax.
During his presentation, ESD 2 Treasurer Ken Backes also announced the board was putting the brakes on plans to establish a new headquarters along Interstate 20 at U.S. Highway 281.
"We heard you," Backes said, referring to a main public criticism surrounding the tax proposal — a two-acre cash purchase for $190,000 of land valued for taxes at $92,420. "We're going to take our time with that and, frankly, take your input."
Slides Backes narrated showed the 10-cent tax, which is the maximum special districts may set, would draw $325,000. Five cents would yield $162,500 while 3 cents would bring $97,500.
The district has been funded by a 1.5-cent sales tax it began drawing in 2017, three years after its founding. The sales tax provides about $400,000 annually and remains in effect.
The district is a funding mechanism for Santo Emergency Medical Services, which actually makes the district's ambulance runs and provides the paramedics. Many of those volunteers receive small stipends, but Backes previously said those payments will accumulate in coming weeks to the point those volunteers must be reclassified as employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Santo EMS personnel costs are projected at $403,000 for the remainder of 2021 plus the district pays $16,000 in administrative costs and $20,000 for fuel, supplies and other routine needs by year's end, Backes' presentation showed. The district also is buying Santo EMS a $330,000 ambulance and has not determined yet whether to buy outright or on a payment plan.
The district also is poised to increase funding to the volunteer EMS. Capt. Nathan Molder reported, after the tax vote, the ambulance service plans to boost its part-time staff by about 10 for a total of 20 to 25 by Sept. 1.
Santo EMS will "hopefully" have those part-timers working around the clock and all week by then, Molder said. The district-funded portion of the service now operates Thursdays through Sundays.
Watts asked why the tax couldn't go to a public vote, prompting ESD attorney Kent Campbell to reply there was "no mechanism" in statutes governing the district to do that.
Commissioners did not respond to questions poured on them by speakers during the public forum. Campbell repeatedly told the audience the officials were not allowed to respond under the Texas Open Meetings Act. The attorney at one point told speaker Jay Presti he was flirting with a misdemeanor violation.
Not so, an attorney with the nonprofit Texas Freedom of Information Foundation said Wednesday.
"He's not on very solid ground here," attorney Joe Larsen told the Weatherford Democrat. "What they are prohibited from doing in open forum is, sometimes somebody will stand up and talk about something that's not on the agenda. In this case, it's quite obviously on the agenda, so [speakers] can talk about it and there's no restraint in the Open Meetings Act that would keep them from responding."
Some speakers had balked at Campbell's insistence they fill out a form before speaking, but Larsen called that a "reasonable requirement."
