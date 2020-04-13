ESD 7 hires new fire chief

Parker County Emergency Services District 7 recently hired former Lancaster Fire Department Captain Joseph Edwards as its new district chief.
“I am really excited about the opportunities of this position and extremely impressed with the personnel and organization,” Edwards said. “They have accomplished a great deal here through the wisdom and commitment of both the volunteer and paid staff, along with the support and vision of the ESD Commission.”
Edwards began his career as a firefighter in 1989 and worked at the Lancaster Fire Department in South Dallas County until 2015. During his career at Lancaster, Edwards was promoted through the ranks to captain and became certified as a paramedic, master firefighter and received other certifications through the Texas Commission on Fire Protection. Edwards also pursued outside training with the National Fire Academy and Weatherford College where he received an associate’s degree in fire service administration.
Since 2015, Edwards worked for Johnson County ESD 1 where he gained operations experience in a combination fire department in a rural setting. He has also worked as an Incident Management Tech since 2017 for a nonprofit organization in a deployment capacity managing and supporting large-scale incidents.
ESD 7 Board President Edward Belding said they received several good applicants for the position and interviewed four.
“Joe’s experience, maturity and thoroughness in preparing for the interview stood out to us. His personality and leadership style are a good fit for our ESD and the volunteer fire departments we serve. We are transitioning organizationally from an ESD with separate service provider agreements with Greenwood, Millsap and Cool-Garner VFDs to an ESD fire department with substations,” Belding said. “This organization is very much like Parker County ESD 1. Joe is the right person to serve as our ESD chief and is the right person to drive the reorganization to completion. Our chiefs at the three VFDs were very impressed with Joseph Edwards and they are very supportive of this hire.”
ESD 7 covers about 140 miles, mostly north of Interstate 20 and east of Weatherford. ESD 7 has 32 paid part-time firefighters and 53 volunteer firefighters with some additional auxiliary members and junior members.
“I have been researching current capabilities and evaluating options for increased service levels to support future growth,” Edwards said. “I look forward to sharing the goals developed through a collaborative process with staff and commissioners once they are complete and approved.”
Belding said the mission of ESD 7 is to serve the residents and visitors of the district by providing emergency services in a fiscally responsible manner and hiring Edwards is part of achieving that goal.
“As our community grows and ages, emergency medical services make up well over 60 percent of all calls and the volume and percentage will only increase. Our ultimate goal is 24/7 on-duty coverage within our district and it is important to look for financial efficiencies while achieving it. Chief Edwards is already helping us in this way,” Belding said. “Having a district chief with authority over the whole ESD gives the board a person at the correct level of organization to pursue and accomplish some of the very important tasks that will benefit the entire ESD. Chief Edwards fills a significant void for us and he has already identified several areas for our ESD and our VFDs to target and accomplish, which will result in significantly improved service for our residents and visitors.”
Coming into the position amid the COVID-19 pandemic is challenging, but Edwards said he has received a lot of support.
“The safety of our staff and the citizens we serve will always be our primary concern. In these unique times, I have relied on our partners in the county including our response partners, emergency management, medical direction — who have all been incredibly welcoming and supportive — as well as our internal staff members to work together to create a safe, common sense plan for operations, decontamination, possible exposure procedures and tracking, [and] PPE acquisition,” Edwards said. “Facing this challenge this early in my tenure would have been incredibly difficult without the help and support of all these people.”
Edwards is a native Texan and has been married to his wife, Carol, for 32 years. The Edwards have two grown sons who both live in the Metroplex. In his spare time, Edwards is interested in remodeling homes and restoring cars.
“I cannot overstress the welcoming and supporting environment I’ve experienced here, and I’m very excited about the future of ESD 7 and the county,” Edwards said. “I very much look forward to being a part of the future growth and development in our area.”
