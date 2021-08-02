The Weatherford Evening Lions Club has established a new permanent scholarship endowment in the Weatherford College Foundation in honor of the late Roger Grizzard, one of the club's most active members until his passing in 2019. WC President Tod Allen Farmer, members of the Grizzard family and members of the club gathered at the historic 1879 bell recently to celebrate the Roger Grizzard/Weatherford Evening Lions Club Scholarship.
Evening Lions establish WC scholarship in honor of Grizzard
- Special to the Weatherford Democrat
