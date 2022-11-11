MINERAL WELLS -- A 2002 alum urged fellow Rams Thursday to enlist In the historic forces who make Veterans Day an emblem of freedom and achievement of the American experiment.
“We are exceptional not because of who we are but rather because we stand for exceptional things,” Air Force Reserve Major Joe Biles told close to 4,000 students and community members at the Veterans Day Remembrance Program in Ram Stadium.
Biles, an 11-year combat flight navigator and current adjunct professor at Abilene Christian University, spoke directly to students at the 40th celebration of service in encouraging his listeners to serve their country in any capacity they choose.
“Will you join me?” he asked. “Military service is full-contact citizenship.”
His next phrase, though, broadened the meaning of joining the ranks who emerged from World War I to build a 20th century superpower.
“That means being an active part of your community,” he said.
Harkening to words of Presidents Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy, Biles noted new challenges facing a new generation.
“We are no longer the lone superpower,” he said. “Russia and China are on a mission to make the world safe for 21st century authoritarianism. To meet this challenge requires courage, intellect and character.”
Biles’ keynote remarks followed a morning of pageantry put on by students from every Ram campus.
Those were led by a (wooden) rifle drill from the youngest, the Lamar Troopers. Clearly well rehearsed, the children in matching red T-shirts maintained precision, right down to one young lady who briefly broke ranks to scratch an itchy nose but fell immediately back in rhythm.
The Houston Elementary Parachute Team worked with the morning air currents to slowly salute with one arm as a musical refrain declared, “I am an American,” before Old Glory appeared center stage.
High School choir director Jeanne Baker’s singers again delivered layered harmonies, male and female voices in conversation for, “God Bless America.”
And semi-old timers likely tapped their feet as the Wranglerettes dance line kicked up the energy quotient to AC/DCs, ‘Thunderstruck’.
Throughout Thursday’s celebration, emcee and Sons of American Legion Post 75 member Brian Shoemaker drew the crowd into the the cast.
“I love it, I love it, I love it!” he responded to chants of, “USA, USA, USA!” From the stands. And he reflected on the citizen soldiers who inspired the first Veterans Day.
“They were doctors, basketball players, storekeepers and teachers,” he said. “What made them so brave? America’s citizen soldiers knew the difference between right and wrong, and they didn’t want to live in a world where wrong prevailed.”
