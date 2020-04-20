An unforeseen issue that could arise from the COVID-19 pandemic is the improper disposal of “flushable wipes.”
Grocery stores have been short on toilet paper since the pandemic struck, leaving some to turn to alternatives like wipes or facial tissue. The city of Weatherford is instructing people not to flush these items but instead place them in the trash, according to its website.
However, Weatherford Water Utilities Director Rick Shaffer said there hasn’t been an increase in flushed alternatives.
“We have not noticed much of an impact on the sewer system in regard to wipes,” Shaffer said. “Wipes are a problem year-round, but the amount of blockages we’ve had to clean is about the same.”
Flushing wipes, paper towels, facial tissue and napkins can lead to blocked sanitary sewer mains, according to the city’s website.
“These products if flushed could lead to clogged service lateral (sewer line between your house or business and the city’s sanitary sewer main),” read the city’s website. “Homeowners and business owners are responsible for the sewer service lateral and this usually requires the services of a plumbing contractor, which could be costly to the owner. Even if the clog is in the city’s sanitary sewer main (and not in the owner’s service lateral), depending on when the city is called and how quickly a city crew can arrive on site, a sewage backup could potentially occur. To eliminate the potential for clogged pipes, be sure to only flush the 3 P’s: Toilet Paper, Pee and Poop.”
Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Media Relations Specialist Andrew Keese said the commission has heard anecdotally from the community about an increase in “flushable wipes” entering the wastewater collection systems.
“These wipes are not really flushable and can clog collection lines and pumps, disrupting wastewater treatment systems,” Keese said.
Weatherford College life sciences faculty member Allison Stamatis said this may also be true regarding disinfecting wipes being flushed. Stamatis said she takes her environmental biology class to the city’s wastewater treatment plant each semester, and the operators always mention this problem.
“Don’t flush disinfecting wipes, even if the package says it’s flushable or compostable,” Stamatis said.
For more information on this, visit the city’s website at http://weatherfordtx.gov/22/WaterWastewater
