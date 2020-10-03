Following an announcement by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, eligible nursing homes and other long-term care facilities were allowed to open for visitation on Sept. 24.
“Under the new rules, residents will be allowed to designate up to two essential family caregivers who will be provided necessary training to allow them to safely go inside a facility for a scheduled visit, including the resident’s room, to help ensure their loved one’s physical, social and emotional needs are being met,” according to a release from Abbott’s office. “Designated caregivers will not be required to maintain physical distancing, but only one caregiver can visit a resident at a time.”
One of those eligible nursing homes includes Mineral Wells Nursing and Rehabilitation, operated by Creative Solutions.
“When essential caregivers come to visit, they must have their temperature taken and answer a series of questions about their health, contact and travel. If for any reason the essential caregiver does not pass the screening requirements, they will be asked to leave immediately and to reschedule their visit. They must also present proof of a negative COVID test result no more than 10 days old and a form of identification that matches the name listed on the resident’s health record,” Leila Jones, a spokesperson for Mineral Wells Nursing and Rehabilitation, said. “Before the essential caregiver can meet with their resident, the facility will provide training on proper use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The facility will also provide the appropriate PPE to the visitor, which must be worn throughout the duration of the visit.”
According to Abbott, a long-term care facility or legal representative may designate the essential caregiver, who can be a family member, a friend or other individual.
“To ensure that the essential caregiver only has contact with their resident, a facility team member will escort them from the screening area to the meeting space,” Jones said. “Before and after each visit this meeting space will be deeply cleaned, and both the resident and their visitor will perform hand hygiene. Because we have to coordinate the meeting spaces and the disinfection of these spaces, visits must be scheduled in advance and are by appointment only.”
ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Weatherford has enacted a visitation policy in the last couple of weeks that allows patients to have one visitor during their stay.
“We limited it to one visitor in order to minimize any potential risk,” ClearSky CEO Brian Abraham said. “We’re doing all the typical screening tools: questionnaires for symptoms or exposure, taking temperatures, wearing a mask and making sure they socially distance from the patient.”
Because ClearSky handles patients in rehab, the facility was not able to completely restrict family member access.
“A lot of what we do prepares patients to go home,” Abraham said. “If a family member needed to be trained on transfer or self-care, they would come in, but we typically do it later in the day — so there’s not as much traffic — and keep [the family member] in the room with the patient.
“There’s also a lot of car transfers, so those are done outside in the parking lot or outside the front door.”
ClearSky’s patient population is mostly those of Medicare age (85 and older), with some younger patients as well. The facility has also seen some patients that were hospitalized with COVID-19.
“Many have been on a ventilator or bed bound for quite some time, which leads to a lot of muscle weakness and limits their mobility,” Abraham said. “Once they’ve had two negative COVID tests, they can be admitted into the rehab hospital, so they’re technically post-COVID and not actively shedding the virus.”
Approved facilities may now allow for general visitors through scheduled outdoor no contact visits, open window visits or indoor visitation with the use of plexiglass safety barriers, according to Abbott’s office.
“We are all thrilled that our residents will be reunited with their loved ones,” Jones said. “We’ve spent the last several months developing our infection prevention policies to protect the health of our residents, staff and communities. We’re committed to not only the safety of our residents, but to their happiness as well.”
Prior to the changing of the visitation policy, ClearSky had labeled the outside windows of patient rooms so family members could visit see patients from outside the building.
“The patients are thrilled now,” Abraham said. “It’s been tough.”
For more visitation guidance, contact Mineral Wells Nursing and Rehab at 940-325-1358 or ClearSky Rehab 682-803-0100.
Sally Sexton contributed to this report.
