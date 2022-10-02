The 2022 Fall Basic Community Emergency Response Team class begins next week.
Classes will be held:
Thursday, Oct. 6: 6:30 - 9:30 pm
Saturday, Oct. 8: 9 am - 5 pm
Thursday, Oct. 13: 6:30 - 9:30 pm
Saturday, Oct. 15: 9 am - 5 pm
Thursday, Oct. 20: 6:30 - 9:30 pm
Saturday, Oct. 22: 9 am - 5 pm
The Basic CERT course is a free 30-hour course. To receive a certificate, both classroom and hands-on training must be completed.
The class will be held at the Parker County Office of Emergency Services facility located at 215 Trinity St., Weatherford (on the north side of the Weatherford Farmers Market).
The course is divided into units covering the following topics: Disaster Preparedness (Community Preparedness; Hazards and their potential impact; Home and Workplace preparedness; Reducing the impact of Hazards; Protection for disaster workers); Fire Safety and Utility Controls (Fire chemistry; Reducing Fire Hazards in the Home and Workplace; Hazardous Materials; How to Size-up a situation; Fire Suppression Safety/how to use a fire extinguisher); Disaster Medical Operations, Part 1 (Treating Life-Threatening Conditions; Triage); Disaster Medical Operations, Part 2 (Public Health Considerations; Functions of Disaster; Medical Operations; Establishing Medical Treatment Areas; Conducting Head-to-Toe Assessments; Treating Burns; Wound Care; Treating Fractures, Dislocations, Sprains, and Strains; Nasal Injuries; Treating Cold-related/Heat-related injuries; Bites and Stings); Light Search and Rescue (Safety During Search and Rescue Operations; Conducting Interior and Exterior Search Operations; Conducting Rescue Operations); CERT Organization/Incident Command Incident (Command/Mobilization; Span of Control; Documentation); Disaster Psychology (Disaster Trauma; Team Well-Being; Working with Survivors’ Trauma); CERT and Terrorism (What is Terrorism?; Terrorist Targets/ Weapons; CBRNE Indicators; Preparing at Home, Work, and in Your Neighborhood); CPR/AED; Stop the Bleed; Wrap up, Final Exam, and Disaster Exercise.
Those who are interested in signing up for this course should respond to davidinelson@uwmail.com. Paperwork will be completed during the first class. Bring pen and paper; the book and other training supplies will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.