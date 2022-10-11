FAMILY HEALTH: PPGH opens clinic where local woman brings much-needed primary care to MW

MINERAL WELLS — Palo Pinto General Hospital has added a 13th element to it’s healthcare lineup, and anyone seeking primary care is in luck.
“We’re trying to keep as many patients in town as we can and not having to drive to Fort Worth,” CEO Ross Korkmas said last week during an opening reception for the Mineral Wells Family Health Center.
The reception drew 25 or 30 to welcome Dr. Ruth Duesterheft and her staff, who had been open two weeks in the white brick clinic directly across U.S. 180 West from the hospital’s main campus.
The clinic joins what Korkmas numbered at 13 amid a growing team of clinics in its Professional Building and heart centers.
In case anyone hasn’t tried to find a primary care doctor who takes new patients, it’s not easy to do in rural settings. Primary care is often a missing piece of the medical community puzzle with medical residents often lured to specialties.
But that is the healthcare level where big medical issues are discovered while they’re still small.
“I’ve always been drawn to primary care (and) catching those problems before they start up or get really bad,” said Duesterheft, who is practicing in her hometown.
The young doc said she intends to follow a career path more common to past eras. She anticipates treating multiple generations, eventually treating the children of young people she treats today.
“That’s the fun part, is seeing the grandparents and seeing the moms and dads, and then seeing their kids,” she said. “I like seeing all ages.”
As a primary care physician, she will not provide obstetrics/gynecology services, but she will deliver babies.
Duesterheft said she was “put on the rural health track” at her residency at Lone Star Family Health in Conroe north of Houston. Returning to Ram country was an easy decision, she said.
“That’s the plan — I was always hopeful I’d get to come back here,” she said. “My parents still live here, my brother is nearby. I definitely want to stay nearby and raise a family.”
Korkmas said opening Mineral Wells Family Health Center is foundational to a working health care network -- particularly in an area experiencing growth and anticipating an exodus from Dallas/Fort Worth and other urban areas to continue.
“I know we are building an incredible team of medical providers,” he said. “And I think we’re just ready for the future that’s coming to the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.