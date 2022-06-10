Farmer named president of athletic conference

Weatherford College President Tod Allen Farmer is now president of the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.
As conference president, he will lead the NTJCAC Executive Committee, which includes incoming president Dr. Thad Anglin from Cisco College, past president Dr. Dusty Johnston from Vernon College and conference commissioner Stan Feaster from Ranger College.
Feaster said Farmer's presidential duties began June 1 and will run through 2024.
"The conference president and the conference commissioner work closely together in handling the conference business matters related to athletics," Feaster said. "As commissioner, I am very excited to have Dr. Farmer to lead our NTJCAC for the next two years."
In his role as conference president, Farmer will have the chance to advocate for member schools and weigh in on a myriad of other important athletic issues including the hosting of regional tournaments and any proposals for change in tournament protocol to the Region V membership.
"I am a huge proponent of athletics," Farmer said. "I believe that there are important lessons to be learned in athletic competition such as teamwork, determination and overcoming adversity. Furthermore, I believe that the same discipline that leads to success on the competition surfaces leads to success in the classroom."
The NTJCAC, which includes 11 community colleges, will hold their fall conference in WC's Emerging Technologies and Workforce Building on Friday, Sept. 9.
