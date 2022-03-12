Weatherford College President Tod Allen Farmer is now a member of the national board of directors for the Community College Baccalaureate Association.
Founded in 1999, the CCBA has supported more than 23 states in their efforts to allow community colleges to offer baccalaureate programs.
Farmer was installed to the board at the CCBA National Conference held in February in Tucson, Arizona.
“I am both humbled and honored to have been elected to the board of directors of the Community College Baccalaureate Association,” Farmer said. “Affordable bachelor’s degrees are accelerators of opportunity and engines of economic development. I plan to strongly support the expansion of affordable bachelor’s degrees both locally and nationally.”
The CCBA promotes affordable access to community college bachelor’s degrees as a means of closing the nation’s racial, ethnic and economic gaps.
WC’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program began in 2020 and the Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Organizational Leadership program opened last August. A medical and health services management degree will become WC’s third baccalaureate program when it opens in the fall, and the college is eyeing a bachelor’s in robotics and automation engineering as well as an elementary teaching degree with English as a second language certification in the near future.
